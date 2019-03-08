PREVIEW: Which producers will be at eat:Weston today?

Mark Davey and Dave Turner from Pitchfork Ales. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Almost 70 food and drink producers will try and tempt visitors with tasty treats at eat:Weston today (Saturday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A cooking school, Punch and Judy show and eatery companies from across the region will entertain crowds at the Italian Gardens in Weston from 10am-4pm.

Harry's Cider, The Meat Men and Passion & Smoke are some of the businesses attending the festival, as well as Butternut Box, Bath Soft Cheese, Pretty Little Bakes and Pancake Pod.

Face-painter Paul Wheeler will also run classes, and Zara Emily will hold screen printing sessions held in the Sovereign Shopping Centre.

AppleShed Inclusive Theatre Company will also hold drop-in workshops and Griffin Cycles will offer free bike check-ups for visitors.

Tereza Vondrackova serving up a churros treat at Churtopia. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Tereza Vondrackova serving up a churros treat at Churtopia. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The festival has put a ban on single-use plastics, and uses compostable or recyclable packaging.

Eat:Weston thanks its sponsors and partners which make the popular events possible.