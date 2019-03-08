PICTURES: Weston skylines and pride feature in iWitness photo spread
PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 August 2019
Lily Newton-Browne
The sunset creates a silhouette of Weston�s Birnbeck Pier.�Picture: Helen Kempton
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Photos of Weston Pride and the town's stunning scenery appear in this week's iWitness 24/7 selection.
A perfect day for kite flying at Uphill beach.�Picture: Sarah Doe
Helen Kempton sent in a striking picture of Birnbeck Pier, titled 'the closing on a beautiful day'.
Sarah Doe captures an image of a windy evening at Uphill beach, and Jacqueline Caven's photo shows swans seemingly engaged in conversation at the nature reserve in Uphill.
She also sent in a beautiful snapshot of a resting butterfly, the ebbing sea in Weston and breathtaking views from Uphill's nature reserve.
Nick Page Hayman captures the action at Weston Pride, which saw hundreds of people take to the streets in celebration on July 27.
Majestic swans on the levels at Uphill�s nature reserve. �Picture: Jacqueline Caven
He also sent in an aerial photo of Weston's skyline, which features a Weston Pride flag flying high.
For a chance to see your pictures appear in Weston Midweek, upload your photos online at weston.iwitness24.co.uk
A butterfly rests on bright-green leaves in Uphill.�Picture: Jacqueline Caven The sea ebbs on the shoreline in Weston.�Picture: Jacqueline Caven A idyllic summer�s sky in Uphill.�Picture: Jacqueline Caven Weston Pride took the town by storm on July 27.�Picture: Nick Page Hayman Skyline featuring the LBGT Flag A butterfly rests on bright-green leaves in Uphill.�Picture: Jacqueline Caven The sunset creates a silhouette of Weston�s Birnbeck Pier.�Picture: Helen Kempton A idyllic summer�s sky in Uphill.�Picture: Jacqueline Caven Weston Pride took the town by storm on July 27.�Picture: Nick Page Hayman Skyline featuring the LBGT Flag The sea ebbs on the shoreline in Weston.�Picture: Jacqueline Caven A perfect day for kite flying at Uphill beach.�Picture: Sarah Doe The sun descends behind Weston's calm waters. Picture: Derek Hitchins Majestic swans on the levels at Uphill�s nature reserve. �Picture: Jacqueline Caven