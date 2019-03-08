Advanced search

PICTURES: Weston skylines and pride feature in iWitness photo spread

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 August 2019

The sunset creates a silhouette of Westons Birnbeck Pier.Picture: Helen Kempton

The sunset creates a silhouette of Westons Birnbeck Pier.Picture: Helen Kempton

Photos of Weston Pride and the town's stunning scenery appear in this week's iWitness 24/7 selection.

A perfect day for kite flying at Uphill beach.Picture: Sarah DoeA perfect day for kite flying at Uphill beach.Picture: Sarah Doe

Helen Kempton sent in a striking picture of Birnbeck Pier, titled 'the closing on a beautiful day'.

Sarah Doe captures an image of a windy evening at Uphill beach, and Jacqueline Caven's photo shows swans seemingly engaged in conversation at the nature reserve in Uphill.

She also sent in a beautiful snapshot of a resting butterfly, the ebbing sea in Weston and breathtaking views from Uphill's nature reserve.

Nick Page Hayman captures the action at Weston Pride, which saw hundreds of people take to the streets in celebration on July 27.

Majestic swans on the levels at Uphills nature reserve. Picture: Jacqueline CavenMajestic swans on the levels at Uphills nature reserve. Picture: Jacqueline Caven

He also sent in an aerial photo of Weston's skyline, which features a Weston Pride flag flying high.

For a chance to see your pictures appear in Weston Midweek, upload your photos online at weston.iwitness24.co.uk

