PICTURES: Summer sunsets, wildlife and picturesque views in iWitness24/7 gallery
PUBLISHED: 15:15 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 17 August 2019
Striking pictures of sleepy sunsets and beautiful hilltop views have been captured for iWitness24/7 this week.
Derek Hitchins sent in a pair of Weston beachfront images, which includes a stunning photo of the sun setting behind the town's grand pier.
He also took a snapshot of Weston basked in orange light while the sun drops behind Steep Holm island.
Jacqueline Caven took an image of a cow grazing on top Bleadon Levels Nature Reserve.
Janine Holley sent in a picturesque photo of a butterfly resting on top of bright-purple flowers.
Terry Kelly submitted an eye-catching snapshot of a Weston beach sunset, which captures the moment just before the sun sets behind the sea.
He also captured a picture of windsurfers gliding across the water on Weston beach, including two close-up shots of a seashell and ripples in sand on the same coastline.
