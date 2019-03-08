Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

PICTURES: Summer sunsets, wildlife and picturesque views in iWitness24/7 gallery

PUBLISHED: 15:15 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 17 August 2019

Striking skyline views from Weston Beach of the towns grand pier.Picture: Derek Hitchins

Striking skyline views from Weston Beach of the towns grand pier.Picture: Derek Hitchins

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Striking pictures of sleepy sunsets and beautiful hilltop views have been captured for iWitness24/7 this week.

I never get tired of taking these photos.Picture: Terry KellyI never get tired of taking these photos.Picture: Terry Kelly

Derek Hitchins sent in a pair of Weston beachfront images, which includes a stunning photo of the sun setting behind the town's grand pier.

He also took a snapshot of Weston basked in orange light while the sun drops behind Steep Holm island.

Jacqueline Caven took an image of a cow grazing on top Bleadon Levels Nature Reserve.

Janine Holley sent in a picturesque photo of a butterfly resting on top of bright-purple flowers.

A cow grazes on top a hilly plain.Picture: JACQUELINE CAVENA cow grazes on top a hilly plain.Picture: JACQUELINE CAVEN

Terry Kelly submitted an eye-catching snapshot of a Weston beach sunset, which captures the moment just before the sun sets behind the sea.

He also captured a picture of windsurfers gliding across the water on Weston beach, including two close-up shots of a seashell and ripples in sand on the same coastline.

Upload your photos online at weston.iwitness24.co.uk

Windsurfers take advantage of Westons calm waters.Picture: Terry KellyWindsurfers take advantage of Westons calm waters.Picture: Terry Kelly

Mounds of sand form after the tide ebbs and flows in Weston.Picture: Terry KellyMounds of sand form after the tide ebbs and flows in Weston.Picture: Terry Kelly

A butterfly perched on top brightly coloured flowers.Picture: Janine HolleyA butterfly perched on top brightly coloured flowers.Picture: Janine Holley

Seashells by the seashore...Picture: Terry KellySeashells by the seashore...Picture: Terry Kelly

Orange sunlight radiates across Westons skyline.Picture: Derek HitchinsOrange sunlight radiates across Westons skyline.Picture: Derek Hitchins

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Weather warning issued for Weston

Heavy rain is expected in Weston today. Picture: Terry Kelly

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston aunt who let nephew sleep in bed with registered sex offender spared jail

The woman was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months at Bristol Crown Court.

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man denies attempted rape of woman

Benjamin Hayes is on trial at Bristol Crown Court

Weather warning issued for Weston

Heavy rain is expected in Weston today. Picture: Terry Kelly

Owners ordered to fix fire-ravaged Weston hotel in six months

Lynton Hotel looking in a bad way. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston aunt who let nephew sleep in bed with registered sex offender spared jail

The woman was given a 20-month sentence suspended for 18 months at Bristol Crown Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURES: Summer sunsets, wildlife and picturesque views in iWitness24/7 gallery

Striking skyline views from Weston Beach of the towns grand pier.Picture: Derek Hitchins

Rise in garage thefts prompts police to issue warning

Garage thefts have increased in Worle. Picture: Mark Atherton

REVIEW: Coheed and Cambria kick-off ArcTanGent 2019 with a bang

Coheed and Cambria closed the opening day of the ArcTanGent festival 2019 Picture: Sarah Smith

Dementia patients prescribed ‘inappropriate’ drugs

Tablets and pills

Weston Jets end best season with defeat to defending champions Exeter Spitfires

Marshall Hanney and Nick Hodder during their game with Exeter Spitfires at Robson Field
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists