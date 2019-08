PICTURES: Summer sunsets, wildlife and picturesque views in iWitness24/7 gallery

Striking skyline views from Weston Beach of the towns grand pier.Picture: Derek Hitchins (c) copyright newzulu.com

Striking pictures of sleepy sunsets and beautiful hilltop views have been captured for iWitness24/7 this week.

I never get tired of taking these photos.Picture: Terry Kelly I never get tired of taking these photos.Picture: Terry Kelly

Derek Hitchins sent in a pair of Weston beachfront images, which includes a stunning photo of the sun setting behind the town's grand pier.

He also took a snapshot of Weston basked in orange light while the sun drops behind Steep Holm island.

Jacqueline Caven took an image of a cow grazing on top Bleadon Levels Nature Reserve.

Janine Holley sent in a picturesque photo of a butterfly resting on top of bright-purple flowers.

A cow grazes on top a hilly plain.Picture: JACQUELINE CAVEN A cow grazes on top a hilly plain.Picture: JACQUELINE CAVEN

Terry Kelly submitted an eye-catching snapshot of a Weston beach sunset, which captures the moment just before the sun sets behind the sea.

He also captured a picture of windsurfers gliding across the water on Weston beach, including two close-up shots of a seashell and ripples in sand on the same coastline.

Windsurfers take advantage of Westons calm waters.Picture: Terry Kelly Windsurfers take advantage of Westons calm waters.Picture: Terry Kelly

Mounds of sand form after the tide ebbs and flows in Weston.Picture: Terry Kelly Mounds of sand form after the tide ebbs and flows in Weston.Picture: Terry Kelly

A butterfly perched on top brightly coloured flowers.Picture: Janine Holley A butterfly perched on top brightly coloured flowers.Picture: Janine Holley

Seashells by the seashore...Picture: Terry Kelly Seashells by the seashore...Picture: Terry Kelly