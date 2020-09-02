Advanced search

Readers share photos of Weston during pandemic for iWitness24

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 September 2020

Stormy horizons in Weston.Picture: Roger Fry

Photographer Roger Fry has submitted pictures of the best of Weston’s striking scenery during the past few weeks.

Weston Grand Pier on a cloudy day. Picture: Roger FryWeston Grand Pier on a cloudy day. Picture: Roger Fry

Grey clouds float behind Steep Holm in the backdrop of Roger’s first picture, which was taken on a Tuesday evening on Weston Beach.

A storm is on the horizon in his next submitted image, where Weston Grand Pier sits underneath mixed grey and blue skies.

Boats are floating on the bay in Weston on a cloudy Sunday afternoon in Roger’s third image, where the town’s colourful architecture features in the distance.

A Sunday afternoon in Weston. Picture: Roger FryA Sunday afternoon in Weston. Picture: Roger Fry

An impressive panorama of Birnbeck Pier sits in a glistening, silvery-blue sea in Roger’s forth photo.

A jetski races across the placid waters of Weston Bay in his final snap shot of the town in August.

To see your photos appear in the Weston Mercury, log on to www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your pictures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

