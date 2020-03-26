Advanced search

Weston Lions cancels Go Kids Go!

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 March 2020

St Pauls School Worlebury receiving a cheque from Weston Lions Club Go Kids Go! presentation in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Lions has announced its joint project with the Mercury, Go Kids Go!, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The joint venture which promotes exercise for young people and children has raised more than £75,000 for youth clubs and charities since the scheme was launched in 2012.

Weston Lions spokesman, Malcolm Timmis, said: “Many, many children have benefitted from the scheme, and your support has been absolutely crucial to this success, without it the project would never have taken off.

“It will come as no surprise that, with the current situation, the event has been, reluctantly, cancelled.

“We do hope that when life returns to normal we will be able to run the project again.

“We very much hope we will be able to come back to you for that vital support.

“Thanking you for your past help and for that to come. We hope you and your loved ones come through this crisis unscathed.”

