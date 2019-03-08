Advanced search

IN PICTURES: Weston Lions Club's real ale festival a success once again

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 July 2019

Weston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Lions Club Real Ale and Cider Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

One of Weston's most successful ale festivals to date took place over the weekend with thousands of pounds and pints raised

Weston Lions Club hosted its annual real ale and cider festival over the weekend with hundreds of people descending on the Beach Lawns to enjoy a cheeky tipple.

The festival started on Friday and ran until Sunday afternoon, with more than 100 ales and ciders from around the South West going down a treat.

People enjoyed trying the very best local brews while listening to music from Somerset bands and dancing the night away.

Malcolm Timmis, of the lions club, said: "Figures are showing we took around £80,000 over the two main days - Friday and Saturday.

"It is the most successful festival to date and more cider was sold than beer this year."

Show Job Lists