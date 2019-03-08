Join In

Businesses wanted to help support youth clubs in Go Kids Go!

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes. Archant

A charity organisation is calling on businesses to back its appeal to get children more active in society.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Lions Club has once again teamed up with the Mercury to offer people the chance to win grants of up to £2,000 to benefit the young people of their clubs, organisations or groups.

Fewer businesses have pledged cash to this year's Go Kids Go!, leading to a total pot of £8,500 to be distributed.

The Lions is calling on other businesses to join their scheme with donations of £100-£1,000 or above to help children get back into sport or other activities like theatre and art in the community.

To register an interest, email Malcolm Timmis at malvaltimmis@talktalk.net

To enter your organisation into Go Kids Go!, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk or pick up a copy of the application form from the Mercury office in Waterloo Street.