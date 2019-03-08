Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Join In

Businesses wanted to help support youth clubs in Go Kids Go!

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 July 2019

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes.

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes.

Archant

A charity organisation is calling on businesses to back its appeal to get children more active in society.

Weston Lions Club has once again teamed up with the Mercury to offer people the chance to win grants of up to £2,000 to benefit the young people of their clubs, organisations or groups.

Fewer businesses have pledged cash to this year's Go Kids Go!, leading to a total pot of £8,500 to be distributed.

The Lions is calling on other businesses to join their scheme with donations of £100-£1,000 or above to help children get back into sport or other activities like theatre and art in the community.

To register an interest, email Malcolm Timmis at malvaltimmis@talktalk.net

To enter your organisation into Go Kids Go!, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk or pick up a copy of the application form from the Mercury office in Waterloo Street.

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Russell Vines jailed for death of pensioner in head-on collision

Ruseell Vines. Picture; Avon and Somerset Constabulary

RNLI crewman hopes to have ‘the best chippy in town’ after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger.

Video footage shows attack in Weston town centre which saw man jailed for 24 years

Paul Ashe was sentenced today at Bristol Crown Court. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Police informed after parking wardens ‘harassed and intimidated’

Weston seafront parking charges have been under the microscope on social media.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Man attacked in Weston street prompts police appeal

Police are appealing for information following an attack in Weston-super-Mare.Picture: Mark Atherton

Businesses wanted to help support youth clubs in Go Kids Go!

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes.

Mum keen to change perceptions of Down syndrome after daughter transformed her life

Alisha Page with her daughter Willow. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Plans for hundreds of homes in Weston suffer delays with Dolphin Square a ‘problem’

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

Athletics: Weston Athletics Club back with ‘Christmas Cracker’ of a race

Worle Jones Weston Christmas Cracker Race (TW) 09,12,18
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists