Breaking

REVEALED: GO Kids Go! winners announced

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes. Archant

More than 30 youth clubs and sports teams will pick up cheques worth up to £1,000 this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Go Kids Go presentations at the Weston Lions' Beer and Cider Festival. Go Kids Go presentations at the Weston Lions' Beer and Cider Festival.

After hours of deliberation, the judges in this year's Go Kids Go! scheme have picked the winners.

More than 40 applications were received this year when the panel sat down to divvy up the £10,000 cash pot.

Requests for money towards cooking equipment, kits, tents and sports kits were all successful.

Go Kids Go! is a scheme set up by Weston Lions, with support from the Mercury.

The Go Kids Go! judges for 2019. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne The Go Kids Go! judges for 2019. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

It is in its seventh year and has seen businesses including A Squared Technologies, Nightingales, Puxton Park and the Grand Pier support the different sports teams, organisations and theatre groups.

Some applications fell due to their lack of information and fundraising done while others excelled by demonstrating the difference they have made in the lives of their children.

Malcolm Timmis, from the Lions, said it was 'brilliant' to once again see so many applications for this year's pot.

He added: "We have had some wonderful applications this year and it has been great to celebrate and reward the hard work the sports teams, drama clubs and other youth organisations do to help our young people.

The Go Kids Go! judges for 2019. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne The Go Kids Go! judges for 2019. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

"If we can help them in return then that sounds great to me."

The winners have been invited to attend a presentation at the Weston Lions' Real Ale and Cider Festival on Sunday at 10.30am for a 11am start.

The cash amount winners receive, plus pictures from the ceremony, will be in next week's Mercury.

Mercury editor Tom Wright said: "I am always amazed by how many entries we get through Go Kids Go! and it was great to see the number rise again this year.

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes. This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes.

"It is lovely to see the variety of applicants each year. The job of allocating the cash is never easy due to the strength of applications.

"I must thank again all the businesses which support this fantastic community scheme."

More than 100 ciders, real ales, gins and wines will be on offer to people at the festival which opens tomorrow (Friday).

Not only will people be able to sit back and enjoy the sunshine with a cold drink but they will also be able to listen to some fantastic music. Station 2 Station and Harrisen Larner-Main will perform tomorrow, Oli Boorman's Hovis and Nighshift on Saturday and Swing Fever and Axe Valley Jazz Band on Sunday.