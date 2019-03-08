Police make arrest after finding stolen items on social media
PUBLISHED: 16:27 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 17 July 2019
Avon and Somerset police
A Weston-super-Mare man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after police discovered stolen items on Facebook.
Avon and Somerset police uncovered a number of motocross helmets, trousers and body armour on the social media site on Friday.
The items had been reported as stolen from a property in Birnbeck Road, in Weston.
A 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) after undercover officers met with him to 'buy' the items.
He has since been released under investigation.
The stolen items have been returned to the original owner.