Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police make arrest after finding stolen items on social media

PUBLISHED: 16:27 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 17 July 2019

The stolen items have been recovered and returned to the original owner. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

The stolen items have been recovered and returned to the original owner. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

Avon and Somerset police

A Weston-super-Mare man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after police discovered stolen items on Facebook.

Avon and Somerset police uncovered a number of motocross helmets, trousers and body armour on the social media site on Friday.

The items had been reported as stolen from a property in Birnbeck Road, in Weston.

A 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) after undercover officers met with him to 'buy' the items.

He has since been released under investigation.

The stolen items have been returned to the original owner.

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Police warning over man acting ‘suspiciously’

Most Read

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

Police warning over man acting ‘suspiciously’

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police make arrest after finding stolen items on social media

The stolen items have been recovered and returned to the original owner. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

School bids for funds for new teaching block

Nigel Dando taking the Jill Dando News Centre to pupils at Ashcombe Primary School last year to help them run their journalism club and produce their Ashcombe Eye newspaper.

Review: Calendar Girls − Shaking up village life in spades

Calendar Girls.

Win tickets to see The Take That Experience in Weston

The Take That Experience.

Concerns raised over need for new school in Yatton

An artist impression of Yatton Primary School.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists