Police make arrest after finding stolen items on social media

The stolen items have been recovered and returned to the original owner. Picture: Avon and Somerset police Avon and Somerset police

A Weston-super-Mare man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after police discovered stolen items on Facebook.

Avon and Somerset police uncovered a number of motocross helmets, trousers and body armour on the social media site on Friday.

The items had been reported as stolen from a property in Birnbeck Road, in Weston.

A 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday) after undercover officers met with him to 'buy' the items.

He has since been released under investigation.

