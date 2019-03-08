Advanced search

Widower set for charity walk for Macmillan in memory of wife Mandy

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 July 2019

Mike Jones is taking on a McMillian charity walk in August.Picture: Strollers

Mike Jones is taking on a McMillian charity walk in August.Picture: Strollers

Strollers

A Weston man will take on a charity walk as part of his regime to lead a healthy lifestyle since he lost his wife almost three years ago.

Mike Jones completed a McMillian walk after his mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.Picture: StrollersMike Jones completed a McMillian walk after his mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.Picture: Strollers

Mike Jones, aged 51, works to encourage others to change their lives for the better, after he feared he would leave his children parent-less if he did not lose weight.

He will lead his Bournville walking group around Weston for cancer support charity Macmillan next week, and he is three stone away from reaching his Slimming World target.

Mike said: "My wife Mandy Jones died three years ago, leaving me with our three children to bring up on my own.

"We got married in September 2010 and we enjoyed doing everything together, and we loved each other's company.

Mike Jones has three stones to lose to reach his Slimming World target.Picture: StrollersMike Jones has three stones to lose to reach his Slimming World target.Picture: Strollers

"At the time of her death I was more than 27 stone, and I feared if I didn't lose weight I could've died and left my three children without any parents.

"I felt I needed help, so I've joined Nigel Jenkins' Weston Rugby Club Slimming World  group and was asked if I could restart the walking club at Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

"I've lost a lot of weight and I've got another three stone to lose to hit my target."

Mike has a personal connection to Macmillan, which helped his mum Avis through her treatment of breast cancer when she was diagnosed last year.

He said thanks to the charity and the help of Avis' family and friends, she 'found the strength to pull through' and has since completed her treatment.

He continued: "I set up my walking group under the name Mike's Alternative Heath Walks (which changed to Strollers in 2018) which now has more than 60 members.

"I enjoy running the walks and giving something back to charity, and my aim is to try and help people like I was in 2016, who need help and encouragement to change their lives for the better."

Mike has also volunteered for charity Wouldn't Change A Thing, which helps children and adults with down syndrome.

Mike will lead his Strollers' Macmillan group walk on August 10, starting at Weston's Clarence Park at noon.

The walk will take people from the town's park to Marine Lake and back.

To donate money, visit www.justgiving.com/mike-jones267

Widower set for charity walk for Macmillan in memory of wife Mandy

