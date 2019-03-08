Advanced search

Weston man to mark decade of Royal Navy service with charitable run

PUBLISHED: 19:00 18 October 2019

George Davis will run the Great South Run 2019 in aid of charities.Picture: Royal Navy

George Davis will run the Great South Run 2019 in aid of charities.Picture: Royal Navy

Royal Navy

A Weston man will run for charities with a 40kg manikin strapped to his back to celebrate 10 years working for the Royal Navy.

George Davis and his wife, Rachael.Picture: Royal NavyGeorge Davis and his wife, Rachael.Picture: Royal Navy

George Davis, aged 28, will take on the Great South Run 2019 in aid of Royal Marines Charity and Navy, as well as Weston Sea Cadets.

He will carry the manikin, which is used for naval training, for 10 miles around Southsea and Portsmouth on Sunday, which can weigh up to 70kg when wet.

George spent seven years at Weston Sea Cadets, where he found 'the love of his life', and says he 'wants to pay something back' to charities which have supported him through the years.

George said: "Without the cadets, I probably wouldn't have joined the Royal Navy, or met my amazing wife, Rachael.

George Davis said his friend inspired him to do more charitable work.Picture: Royal NavyGeorge Davis said his friend inspired him to do more charitable work.Picture: Royal Navy

"I owe a lot to the unit, so I would love this opportunity to raise some funds for the team and kids, which will go towards their bright futures."

To donate, click here.











































