Hot July weather prompts scorching summer photos
PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 August 2019
In the week Weston experienced the hottest July weather on record, people submitted their photos of the town bathed in summer sun.
Nick Page Hayman took a beautiful image of a caterpillar resting on yellow flowers at Brean Down.
Roger Fry has captured an arresting picture of Weston's beach, where a lone dog runs across the sand.
He also took a photo of a stag spotted in tall grass during a hot summer's day.
Finally, he took a calming image of sea views on Weston beach at low tide.
Self-confessed amateur photographer Anthony Bishop has taken a snapshot of a striking red ant-like insect which clings to a blade of grass.
Rachel Lee's impressive image of Weston beach features a seagull flying above the sea.
She also took a picture simply titled 'another beautiful evening in Weston'.
