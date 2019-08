Hot July weather prompts scorching summer photos

A beautiful view of Brean Down.Picture: Nick Page Hayman (c) copyright newzulu.com

In the week Weston experienced the hottest July weather on record, people submitted their photos of the town bathed in summer sun.

Weston boasts breathtaking sea views.Picture: Roger Fry Weston boasts breathtaking sea views.Picture: Roger Fry

Nick Page Hayman took a beautiful image of a caterpillar resting on yellow flowers at Brean Down.

Roger Fry has captured an arresting picture of Weston's beach, where a lone dog runs across the sand.

He also took a photo of a stag spotted in tall grass during a hot summer's day.

Finally, he took a calming image of sea views on Weston beach at low tide.

An ant-like insect plans its next move.Picture: Anthony Bishop An ant-like insect plans its next move.Picture: Anthony Bishop

Self-confessed amateur photographer Anthony Bishop has taken a snapshot of a striking red ant-like insect which clings to a blade of grass.

Rachel Lee's impressive image of Weston beach features a seagull flying above the sea.

She also took a picture simply titled 'another beautiful evening in Weston'.

A breathtaking midweek sunset sets behind Weston sea.Picture: Rachel Lee A breathtaking midweek sunset sets behind Weston sea.Picture: Rachel Lee

A stag finds a spot in shade in the blazing summer heat.Picture: Roger Fry A stag finds a spot in shade in the blazing summer heat.Picture: Roger Fry

A sea of blues paint Roger Frys photo of Weston beach. Picture: Roger Fry A sea of blues paint Roger Frys photo of Weston beach. Picture: Roger Fry