Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hot July weather prompts scorching summer photos

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 August 2019

A beautiful view of Brean Down.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

A beautiful view of Brean Down.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

(c) copyright newzulu.com

In the week Weston experienced the hottest July weather on record, people submitted their photos of the town bathed in summer sun.

Weston boasts breathtaking sea views.Picture: Roger FryWeston boasts breathtaking sea views.Picture: Roger Fry

Nick Page Hayman took a beautiful image of a caterpillar resting on yellow flowers at Brean Down.

Roger Fry has captured an arresting picture of Weston's beach, where a lone dog runs across the sand.

He also took a photo of a stag spotted in tall grass during a hot summer's day.

Finally, he took a calming image of sea views on Weston beach at low tide.

An ant-like insect plans its next move.Picture: Anthony BishopAn ant-like insect plans its next move.Picture: Anthony Bishop

Self-confessed amateur photographer Anthony Bishop has taken a snapshot of a striking red ant-like insect which clings to a blade of grass.

Rachel Lee's impressive image of Weston beach features a seagull flying above the sea.

She also took a picture simply titled 'another beautiful evening in Weston'.

Upload your photos online at weston.iwitness24.co.uk

A breathtaking midweek sunset sets behind Weston sea.Picture: Rachel LeeA breathtaking midweek sunset sets behind Weston sea.Picture: Rachel Lee

A stag finds a spot in shade in the blazing summer heat.Picture: Roger FryA stag finds a spot in shade in the blazing summer heat.Picture: Roger Fry

A sea of blues paint Roger Frys photo of Weston beach. Picture: Roger FryA sea of blues paint Roger Frys photo of Weston beach. Picture: Roger Fry

Another beautiful evening in Weston.Picture: Rachel LeeAnother beautiful evening in Weston.Picture: Rachel Lee

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘No quick fix’ for Dolphin Square as two businesses shut down increasing vacant units to five

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston parent ‘scared’ to leave home with daughter as drug dealers use flat to sell substances

Antisocial behaviour issues have increased on Ottawa Road. Picture: Google

Multiple crews tackling fire at old care home near Weston

Crews are tackling a fire at a former care home in Kewstoke.Picture: Andrew Baxter

Car crash closes M5

The M5 Northbound has been closed this evening (Wednesday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘No quick fix’ for Dolphin Square as two businesses shut down increasing vacant units to five

Dolphin Square. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston parent ‘scared’ to leave home with daughter as drug dealers use flat to sell substances

Antisocial behaviour issues have increased on Ottawa Road. Picture: Google

Multiple crews tackling fire at old care home near Weston

Crews are tackling a fire at a former care home in Kewstoke.Picture: Andrew Baxter

Car crash closes M5

The M5 Northbound has been closed this evening (Wednesday).

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hot July weather prompts scorching summer photos

A beautiful view of Brean Down.Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Cheddar man, 22, tells of eye-opening experience in Cambodia fighting poverty

Oscar Smith with some of the volunteers and students.

Plans revealed for £1.4m Weston College training hub

Alistair Mead, managing director of Puxton Park, and Weston College principal Dr Paul Phillips. Picture: Puxton Park

Horticultural show boasts impressive floral exhibits

Graham Mizen with an armful of his prize winning blooms at Yatton and District Horticultural Society summer show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Speedway: Somerset look to bounce back at Newcastle

Somerset's Rory Schlein in action (pic Haggis Hartman)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists