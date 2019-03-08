Advanced search

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 June 2019

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A girl was knocked unconscious and suffered long-standing injuries while crossing a road in Weston and her furious mother has criticised police for not charging the pensioner who ran a red light before striking her daughter.

Ivanuska Sterbakova's daughter Martina was hit by a car driven by an elderly man in Station Road.

The distressed mother found her unconscious 12-year-old after the crash.

Martina, who lives in Weston, came around shortly after the accident and was taken to Weston General Hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

Ivanuska said Martina, who is now 13 years old, had clubfoot as a child and needed four operations to correct the condition which affects her legs.

She added: "The crash has stunted her growth; she may need to have another operation.

"She now can't walk for long, and she says her legs hurt really badly some days.

"There needs to be something done to charge this man with the offence, these accidents ruin people's lives."

The driver, believed to be in his 80s, surrendered his driving licence, but Ivanuska wants to know why the man was not hauled before the courts for injuring her daughter.

Ivanuska added: "Martina got hit by a black Chevrolet in September, while she crossed a pedestrian crossing when she was on her way home from Weston's Hans Price Academy.

"The light went green, she stepped out, the car hit her after he ran the red light.

"Thankfully, she was dispatched from hospital the same day, but Martina's physical treatment is ongoing and she was in a wheelchair until Christmas."

Police blamed 'delays' for not pursuing the case, but could not explain when asked by the Mercury what they were and who was responsible.

Its spokesman said: "Our officers attended a road traffic accident (RTC) on September 6 2018 at around 3.15pm.

"The driver involved in the RTC was subsequently investigated and reported for careless driving.

"The DVLA was also contacted to review the fitness of the individual to drive.

"However, due to a delay in processing, the six-month time limit for the offence was breached and could not be pursued.

"The driver has subsequently surrendered his driving licence."

