Mother warns of M5 dangers after serious crash

An Axbridge mother involved in a serious accident on the M5 is urging Highways England to fix a waterlogged road before someone 'gets killed'.

Sam Fletcher, her husband and two boys were travelling northbound between Clevedon and Portishead on the M5 when their car aquaplaned and hit a central reservation on December 15 at around 9.30am.

After an emotional post on social media, Sam is urging the authority to fix the stretch of road between junction 20 and 19 to prevent anyone else from getting 'seriously hurt'.

Sam says her family are 'all fine', apart from being 'a little physically and emotionally bruised'.

She said: "My husband Dave, the boys and I were involved in quite a serious car accident on the M5, where our car aquaplaned, hit a central reservation, spun 360 degrees and ended up in the middle of two lanes on the motorway.

"I'm not posting this on social media for sympathy, but to warn people about this stretch of road, there have been so many accidents there recently and it is unacceptable.

"Highways England really needs to sort it out before someone gets really hurt, or killed."

Sam's husband, Dave Fletcher, said the family travels along the M5 'quite often' and did not realise the road had 'got so bad'.

He says Highways England 'really needs to try' to put in preventative measures to stop water pooling in the area.

Sam continued: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Avon and Somerset Constabulary and South Western Ambulance Service for helping us at the scene and being so amazing with both our boys.

"I'd also like to give a special thanks to Avon Fire and Rescue Service for the reassurance you gave us and the boys loved their knitted teddies that fireman gave them.

"I would like to thank two ladies, Tamzin and Amy, who stopped traffic, stayed with us the whole time, talked to the boys and gave them cuddles.

"They were amazing, and so was Karen from St John's Ambulance who made the phone calls to the emergency services.

"You were all our angels."