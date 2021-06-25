News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston Museum launches Our Green Heritage event 

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 10:00 AM June 25, 2021   
Weston Museum’s mascot, Rusty The Dog.

Weston Museum’s mascot, Rusty The Dog. - Credit: Weston Museum

Two interactive sessions helping children to discover whether today's trash is tomorrow's treasure are taking place at a Weston park.

The team from Weston Museum and other local organisations will be heading out to Ellenborough Park West in Weston for a series of fun, hands-on events and activities around sustainability, archaeological finds and the natural environment aimed at Key Stage 2 level.

The event will take place at the park at the section closest to the seafront on August 18 and 25 from 10am-3pm on both days. People can enter Ellenborough Park via one of the two side gates and head to the museum pop-up tent to sign in. 

Tickets need to be purchased for each child attending, but parents/carers do not need to purchase a separate ticket, although they will need to stay with their children during the session. 

Tickets cost £5 per child and can be booked via Ticketsource or by popping into or phoning Weston Museum on 01934 621028.

Weston Museum
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revo Kitchen has opened in Weston

Weston Beach

Revo Kitchen opens in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Nick Alexander Tiktok

Weston Beach

'It was just horrible' says Tiktok influencer after visit to Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Ottawa Road

Avon and Somerset Police

Man in hospital after stabbing in Weston

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Queensway District Centre in Worle. 

Retail

REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon