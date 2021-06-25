Weston Museum launches Our Green Heritage event 

Published: 10:00 AM June 25, 2021

Two interactive sessions helping children to discover whether today's trash is tomorrow's treasure are taking place at a Weston park.

The team from Weston Museum and other local organisations will be heading out to Ellenborough Park West in Weston for a series of fun, hands-on events and activities around sustainability, archaeological finds and the natural environment aimed at Key Stage 2 level.

The event will take place at the park at the section closest to the seafront on August 18 and 25 from 10am-3pm on both days. People can enter Ellenborough Park via one of the two side gates and head to the museum pop-up tent to sign in.

Tickets need to be purchased for each child attending, but parents/carers do not need to purchase a separate ticket, although they will need to stay with their children during the session.

Tickets cost £5 per child and can be booked via Ticketsource or by popping into or phoning Weston Museum on 01934 621028.