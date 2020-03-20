Weston assessment centre appeals for essential items

Lead coordinators Hillary Coombes and Liona Hurst with YMCA’s Joe Heslop. Picture: Eleanor Young Eleanor Young

The night assessment centre in Weston is appealing essential items including long life milk, toilet rolls and ready meals.

The centre, in Boulevard, is asking members of the public if they could help with the items because they are struggling due to supermarket demand.

They need washing powder, coffee, sugar, long life milk, toilet roll, ready meals, pot noodles, bread, cereal bars, snacks and sandwich fillings.

The centre is also in need of volunteers during this time. Training will be given to all who can spare a night or two helping the most vulnerable in society.

A spokesman for the night assessment centre said: “We know that these items may be difficult during this time, but any help would be really appreciated.

“Due to supermarket demand at the moment, we are struggling to get some essential items at Somewhere to Go.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/WestonNightAssessmentCentre