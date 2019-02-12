PICTURE PAST: February 28, 1969 – November carnival plans revealed
PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 March 2019
Archant
Plans were afoot to launch a carnival in Weston in November. The story appeared in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.
The site for a new school was confirmed 50 years ago.
The Department of Education and Science confirmed the purchase of the Well Close site in Winscombe.
The base would hold the village’s new junior school after a public inquiry in June 1969.
The inquiry was launched after one of the landowners objected to a compulsory purchase order on the grounds it was ‘completely contrary’ to a decision given against an appeal made by him in 1966 for the redevelopment of the land for housing.
– Plans to introduce a carnival to Weston in November were put forward to the County Carnival Committee.
The committee approved an application for affiliation from Weston on the understanding it would be the last in the series of carnivals.
The possible staging of the Weston Carnival was due to be discussed by the Lions club the following week.
– A raider lured his victims away from their home with a hoax call.
A false phone call sent a couple rushing to a Bristol hospital and, while they were away, their house was raided and property valued at £131 was stolen.
The bogus caller rung the family and told them their daughter had been injured in a road accident and was in hospital.
When they arrived they discovered the message was false and they contacted the police.
The police discovered someone had broken in through a window and stole jewellery and other property costing £131.
A pearl necklace, three gold rings, a mosaic broach, bracelet and a travel clock was stolen.
– A hotelier was told he could not paint the outside of his premises white.
The hotel, which was in Greenfield Place, formed part of the mid-19th century terrace listed for preservation as being of historic interest.
The owner suggested instead he could paint over the white paint near the entrance door to restore the natural stone colour of the whole of the terrace.
The idea was put to Somerset County Council for consideration.
– A farmer discovered an old mortar bomb in Priddy.
The bomb was under some loose stones at the foot of a wall.
A bomb-disposal team was called and said it was a burned-out, two-inch smoke mortar bomb from the war.