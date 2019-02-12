Nostalgia

PICTURE PAST: February 28, 1969 ­– November carnival plans revealed

Competing in a round of the County Drama Festival at Weston Grammar School tomorrow are two teams from the College Players. In the cast of Sunday Costs Five Pesos are Ruth Pitt, Jane Alvis, Judith Horler and (seated) Ann Weston and Peter Wilde-Parsons. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Plans were afoot to launch a carnival in Weston in November. The story appeared in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Competing in a round of the County Drama Festival at Weston Grammar School tomorrow are two teams from the College Players. In Christopher Fry's A Phoenix Too Frequent are Penny Broomhall, Gillian Hunt and Tim Walker. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Competing in a round of the County Drama Festival at Weston Grammar School tomorrow are two teams from the College Players. In Christopher Fry's A Phoenix Too Frequent are Penny Broomhall, Gillian Hunt and Tim Walker. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The site for a new school was confirmed 50 years ago.

The Department of Education and Science confirmed the purchase of the Well Close site in Winscombe.

The base would hold the village’s new junior school after a public inquiry in June 1969.

The inquiry was launched after one of the landowners objected to a compulsory purchase order on the grounds it was ‘completely contrary’ to a decision given against an appeal made by him in 1966 for the redevelopment of the land for housing.

Pupils of Walliscote Secondary School where suprised to find a Ford Capri in the middle of their school assembly hall. Teachers Mr. J. Mortimer and Mr. B. Whittle are going to drive the car on a non-stop journey, until the full tank of petrol has gone and pupils, staff and parents are being asked to estimate the total distance the car will cover. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Pupils of Walliscote Secondary School where suprised to find a Ford Capri in the middle of their school assembly hall. Teachers Mr. J. Mortimer and Mr. B. Whittle are going to drive the car on a non-stop journey, until the full tank of petrol has gone and pupils, staff and parents are being asked to estimate the total distance the car will cover. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

– Plans to introduce a carnival to Weston in November were put forward to the County Carnival Committee.

The committee approved an application for affiliation from Weston on the understanding it would be the last in the series of carnivals.

The possible staging of the Weston Carnival was due to be discussed by the Lions club the following week.

– A raider lured his victims away from their home with a hoax call.

A darts game in progress at the three-year-old Burnham Area Youth Club, which is thriving and boasts over a hundred fully paid up members. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A darts game in progress at the three-year-old Burnham Area Youth Club, which is thriving and boasts over a hundred fully paid up members. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A false phone call sent a couple rushing to a Bristol hospital and, while they were away, their house was raided and property valued at £131 was stolen.

The bogus caller rung the family and told them their daughter had been injured in a road accident and was in hospital.

When they arrived they discovered the message was false and they contacted the police.

The police discovered someone had broken in through a window and stole jewellery and other property costing £131.

The three-year-old Burnham Area Youth Club is thriving and boasts over a hundred fully paid up members. Keith Pocock and John Westnex playing table football. Picture: WESTON MERCURY The three-year-old Burnham Area Youth Club is thriving and boasts over a hundred fully paid up members. Keith Pocock and John Westnex playing table football. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

A pearl necklace, three gold rings, a mosaic broach, bracelet and a travel clock was stolen.

– A hotelier was told he could not paint the outside of his premises white.

The hotel, which was in Greenfield Place, formed part of the mid-19th century terrace listed for preservation as being of historic interest.

The owner suggested instead he could paint over the white paint near the entrance door to restore the natural stone colour of the whole of the terrace.

Members of the chorus with the good fairy in Banwell Youth Club's pantomime Cinderella. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Members of the chorus with the good fairy in Banwell Youth Club's pantomime Cinderella. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The idea was put to Somerset County Council for consideration.

– A farmer discovered an old mortar bomb in Priddy.

The bomb was under some loose stones at the foot of a wall.

A bomb-disposal team was called and said it was a burned-out, two-inch smoke mortar bomb from the war.