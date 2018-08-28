Picture Past: February 7, 1969 – Weston dodges snowstorm

Pictured with staff and guests at the dinner and dance held by Victoria Garage, Wston, are Mr. C.E.H. Saunders (M.D. Steel's Group) and Mrs Saunders; Mr. R.H. Hodge (M.D. Victoria Garage) and Mrs. Hodge; Mr. Eric Galliver (Steel's management board) and Mrs. Galliver and "Miss Motor Show 1968" Angela Moon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Much like last week, Weston missed the worst of a snowstorm in the South West 50 years ago, according to the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald.

There were over a hundred youngsters, many of them in fancy dress, at the annual children's party at the Weston-super-Mare Swimming Club, held at St. John House. Picture: WESTON MERCURY There were over a hundred youngsters, many of them in fancy dress, at the annual children's party at the Weston-super-Mare Swimming Club, held at St. John House. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Animal food sacks fell off a lorry and was found by a police patrol driver.

The officer found 40 half-hundred weight sacks of chicken food lying in the road in Bleadon.

He had just finished moving the items to the side of the road when a lorry pulled up and another sack fell off.

Weston Magistrates’ Court heard the driver plead guilty to driving a lorry with an insecure load.

The fall was caused by the metal corner of the frame, on which the sacks were loaded, cutting through one of the ropes.

The driver and his firm were fined £15 – around £245 in today’s money.

– With a new comprehensive school to be built in Churchill, the road linking the village with Congresbury should be improved, said members of Churchill Parish Council.

It felt the road would lessen the danger for children cycling or walking to the new school.

The council wrote to the police superintendent in Weston to request a heavy vehicle restriction on the link road.

The superintendent said the amount of traffic on the road did not pose a serious problem.

– North Somerset was struck by heavy snowfall, but Weston was lucky to have avoided the main brunt.

Roads in the town had a light covering of snow which quickly thawed but then froze.

Weston Corporation employees were out two days running spreading salt on the main roads and bus routes.

The first evening saw a rainfall of 0.02 inches and 4.6 hours of sunshine in the town.

– Weston Lifeboat and the Portishead pilot cutter were called after a fishing boat overturned in Clevedon Bay.

One man managed to struggle ashore but another clung to the boat.

A police constable swam to within 25 yards of the dingy, which was 150 yards from the beach, and shouted to the man to swim to him.

When he did not move, the officer was forced to go back and another attempt was made before the helicopter winched the man to safety.

– A bar on Knightstone was given a provisional seasonal licence from the Weston Corporation.

The justices were to carry out an on-the-spot inspection before finally granting the licence.