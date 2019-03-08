Nostalgia

PICTURE PAST: July 25, 1969 - Summer carnival a success

Pupils of Windwhistle School on a cycling proficiency course. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

The Weston Mercury & Somerset Herald shared pictures from the first summer carnival in seven years - which raised hundreds of pounds for a hospital improvement scheme.

Fishing hopefully at the bottle stall at Axbridge Parish Church garden fete are Christine Leavey, Cherry Vincent, Sandra Budden and Muriel Canon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Fishing hopefully at the bottle stall at Axbridge Parish Church garden fete are Christine Leavey, Cherry Vincent, Sandra Budden and Muriel Canon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

There was a surprise for authorities in Weston and Clevedon 50 years ago.

The House of Commons announced it considered the area between the two towns to be suitable to house a potential site for maritime industrial development. Among the plans was a deep-water port.

Trying to calculate the weight of a lamb at Mendip Vale Players' garden fete at Sandford are the opener, Mrs. E.P. Rackman, Mrs K.A. Simms (president, Mendip Vale Players), Mr. Bill Rimer (chairman), Katherine Palmer, Micky Rimmer, Ann Heathcote (owner of the lamb "Sherry") and Mr. Arthur Breake. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Trying to calculate the weight of a lamb at Mendip Vale Players' garden fete at Sandford are the opener, Mrs. E.P. Rackman, Mrs K.A. Simms (president, Mendip Vale Players), Mr. Bill Rimer (chairman), Katherine Palmer, Micky Rimmer, Ann Heathcote (owner of the lamb "Sherry") and Mr. Arthur Breake. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

- More than 100 employees at the Weston factory of Westland Helicopters signed a petition asking for 'the proper reinstatement' of Winterstoke Road.

People in the road claimed holes left in the road following work done by the Gas Board created a hazard.

Sally Maloney displays a two-piece suit which she made in the dressmaking class while Hazel Collard and Marilyn Mahon arrange some of the other articles of clothing on show at Winterstoke Girls School open day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Sally Maloney displays a two-piece suit which she made in the dressmaking class while Hazel Collard and Marilyn Mahon arrange some of the other articles of clothing on show at Winterstoke Girls School open day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The petition claimed the state of the road was causing repeated damage to employees' cars and the state of it was so bad it had become a danger to all users.

- There was a surprise for the Wrington Parish Council when it learned it would cost £4 - around £65 today - to have two street lamp bulbs replaced by the South Western Electricity Board.

Joyce Brigg, Elizabeth Best and Mary Byrne examine some of the souvenirs brought back from the recent educational cruise on the liner S.S. Uganda, at Winterstoke Girls School open day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Joyce Brigg, Elizabeth Best and Mary Byrne examine some of the souvenirs brought back from the recent educational cruise on the liner S.S. Uganda, at Winterstoke Girls School open day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Peter Bennett said a parish councillor with a ladder 'could do the job for much less'.

- A Compton Bishop church was unveiled and blessed after a big makeover.

Kings of Wessex School pupils at thier prizegiving and speech day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Kings of Wessex School pupils at thier prizegiving and speech day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The village, which had only 450 parishoners, had raised £5,000 - around £81,000 now - in five years to do a much-needed refurbishment of the church which included a new screen. It was redecorated and the organ was moved to the west end of the church and rebuilt.

The chancel, where the organ once stood, was then restored to its original appearance from 700 years ago.

Father M.A. Alexandre, parish priest, with children after their first communion at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Milton. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Father M.A. Alexandre, parish priest, with children after their first communion at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Milton. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

- The need for a separate day centre for the elderly in Worle was re-affirmed at the annual meeting of the Weston Old People's welfare committee.

The proposed site for the second centre was behind the rose garden, in High Street.

Ads 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Chairman Mr E Crowe said it was a project he was keen to see developed and he appreciated the co-operation the committee had received from the council.

- Weston's first summer carnival for seven years raised more than £750 for the Weston Hospitals Improvements Fund.

Ads 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The procession featured more than 60 entries and attracted a large crowd.

Mr F A Boyd, vice chairman of the carnival committee, said: "It was very successful and we were delighted with the number of entries and the response of the people."

Ads 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Front Page 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Front Page 25th July 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. Our Wonderful World - the Mavdor School of Dancing. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. Our Wonderful World - the Mavdor School of Dancing. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. A primative banquet staged by C. Parrott and Sons Ltd. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. A primative banquet staged by C. Parrott and Sons Ltd. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. Health and Beauty Clinic, St Saviour's Youth Club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. Health and Beauty Clinic, St Saviour's Youth Club. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. The Dairy Queen, Mary Vincent, with the Princesses, Kate Smith and Angela Moon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. The Dairy Queen, Mary Vincent, with the Princesses, Kate Smith and Angela Moon. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. Batman and Robin Lawrence and Timothy Mogg. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. Batman and Robin Lawrence and Timothy Mogg. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. St. John Ambulance, Lunar First-Aid Station. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. St. John Ambulance, Lunar First-Aid Station. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. Oh Sisters! Weston Hospital nursing sisters. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. Oh Sisters! Weston Hospital nursing sisters. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. Fly Me To The Moon, Joyce Salisbury. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. Fly Me To The Moon, Joyce Salisbury. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Summer Carnival. Toy Shop Characters, Milton School of Dancing. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Weston Summer Carnival. Toy Shop Characters, Milton School of Dancing. Picture: WESTON MERCURY