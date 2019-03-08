PICTURE PAST: May 23, 1969 - 1,400 chickens die in fire
PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 May 2019
Archant
More than 1,000 chickens died in a fire despite crews best efforts. The story appeared in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.
A football club president called on more people to support a football team.
Weston Association Football Club president Mr A Usher called for people to provide practical and financial support to the team.
- Weston's youngest-ever mayor, Cllr David John Driver, forecasted a bright future for the town at his first address at the mayor-making ceremony.
The newly-installed mayor predicted the approaching year would see further significant developments to assist the prosperity of the town.
He spoke of two new factories, the construction of a Worle library, the new Weston Playhouse, important improvements at the Winter Gardens and Knightstone Theatre.
- The future of Weston's lifeboat station was to be discussed in June 1969 when four members from the RNLI headquarters paid a visit.
The members were expected to be greeted by the mayor and shown around the station before discussing the boats.
Weston's temporary large boat was badly damaged in a storm, the two remaining in-shore rescue boats were not equipped with radio.
The crew was promised new radios were to be fitted to aid them in future rescues.
- A human chain was formed to rescue hundreds of chickens when a fire broke out at a poultry farm near Highbridge.
However, in spite of the best efforts of firemen and volunteer helpers, nearly 1,400 laying hens were killed.
The fire swept through two wooden chicken houses at the Southport poultry farm which began in a pig fattening unit for 60 pigs - which was empty.
Another 4,000 hens in two other poultry houses were also under threat.
Four fire engines attended the blaze but were hampered by the lack of water.
- A Weston police officer was commended for bravery by Windsor magistrates after they heard of his successful attempts to stop a car which was trying to drive away from an accident.
The officer's car had been hit but the driver made moves to drive away, but he grabbed the steering wheel, pushed the driver's foot off the accelerator and tried to take out the ignition keys.
He was punched in the face several times by the driver and passenger before the car stopped.