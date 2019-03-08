Nostalgia

PICTURE PAST: May 30, 1969 - Horses trapped in A-road accident

Children pictured at Banwell Play Group at the Church Hall. Mothers of the children have organised a rota to help the full-time attendant at the play group which is open on three days of the week. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

One of the wettest Whitsuns in years disappointed more than 180,000 day tourists. The story featured on the front page of the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Front Page 30th May 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Front Page 30th May 1969 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Six horses were trapped after a horse box overturned on a major A-road.

The box overturned on the A38 at Langford while it was being driven to Congresbury Gymkhana.

Police and passing motorists helped the driver to release the frightened horses from the rear of the vehicle, which ended up on its side in a ditch by the side of the busy main road.

The animals made it out with only minor cuts and bruises and were later led to the gymkhana by foot.

District Commissioner Mrs. B. Hughes (right) presents Guide Captain Norma Sweet with the registration certificate for the new Guide Company at Worle. Guide Lieutenant Joan Morris and girls of the Guide Company look on. Picture: WESTON MERCURY District Commissioner Mrs. B. Hughes (right) presents Guide Captain Norma Sweet with the registration certificate for the new Guide Company at Worle. Guide Lieutenant Joan Morris and girls of the Guide Company look on. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

- Many hotels in Weston were fully booked at Whitsun, and about 180,000 day visitors came for the weekend.

But it was one of the wettest events in years and most local traders had a poor start to the summer season.

Hoteliers were hoping for a busy summer despite bookings being slower than usual.

People who worked in outdoor entertainment wrote off Whitsun as being 'useless' and looked forward to more settled weather to improve business.

- A Weston man left nearly £4,000 in his will for two things; one to transport a Harley Street surgeon to Weston to ensure he was dead and for his three pets - a horse and two dogs - to be painlessly destroyed.

William Hollywood Kerr, who died in March 1969 aged 67, asked two of his close friends to be present at his pets' deaths.

- Slightly more cash has been granted to the Axbridge Division for road works than in the previous year.

A total of £162,490 was to be spent on improvement schemes and maintenance work.

The amount allowed for maintenance of roads was £123,790, a reduction of £18,630 on the estimates submitted, but an increase of £14,710 on the amount approved for 1968.

Work to the A-roads in Banwell, Sandford and Upper Langford were planned.

- The Banwell bottle-neck was set to be cleared soon with the help of a road widening scheme.

The junction of East Street had been described as a 'notorious bottle-neck' for years but it seemed the village had won its fight and a long-scheduled road widening scheme was set to go ahead within a few months.

There were delays due to negotiating the acquisition of a piece of land to rehouse a shopkeeper - whose business was set to be demolished.