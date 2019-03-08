Community rally support for sisters' nursery which is 'getting worse every day'

Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Two sisters have 'lost 20 years of hard work' after their nursery was struck by lightning on Friday - just 10 minutes after dozens of children had been picked up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder

Ready Steady Go Nursery, in Mendip Avenue in Worle, was 'like something out of a film' when its roof caved in after the strike during a storm at about 6.05pm.

The future of Tara Maher and Sam Filer's business hangs in the balance after finding out insurers may not cover the damage as it could be considered an 'act of God', so they must wait for a surveyor to come in and make a final decision.

Sam had to do a 'double take' when she drove around the corner to see her grandmother's old house, turned nursery, had been destroyed by the bolt.

She said: "A firefighter told us it is a one in 10 million chance of being struck by lightning and he had not seen anything like it during his 30-year career.

Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder Emergency services on the scene after Ready Steady Go Nursery was hit by lightning last night. Picture: Josh Hodder

"It is getting worse by the day, with rain getting in. The top floor is completely gone, it is unstable and all the electrics and power sockets are gone. The plaster is peeling off the walls and the walls are yellowing and cracking.

"Anything we had has gone, the toys are broken or water damaged.

"We have been there nearly 20 years. It was our nan's house before that which we visited weekly. The business we spent years building up has gone so quickly."

Neighbour, Leigh Townsend, witnessed the 'chaos' which ensued.

Ready Steady Go nursery was struck by lightning. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Ready Steady Go nursery was struck by lightning. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Leigh and his partner opened their house to the staff, witnesses and emergency services.

He said: "The sound was unreal, like something out of a film.

"It was shocking, no-one could believe what had happened, the sound of the lightning striking the nursery and the crashing of the tiles was unbelievable"

The sisters have been 'overwhelmed' by the support from the community, with people jumping at the chance to help.

Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

They said: "People have been so generous and we are just so grateful, it just makes you realise it is a real community spirit and how much people care."

The Golden Lion Pub, in Worle High Street, will hold a fun day on June 23 to raise money for the nursery. It will start at 4pm.

Parents have also appealed for toys, equipment and cash donations to help the sisters.

To donate cash, click here.