PICTURES: Impressive Weston landscapes taken for Midweek

Beautiful daisies spotted in Walliscote Road.Picture: Derek Hitchins (c) copyright newzulu.com

Striking autumnal views have been captured by Weston Midweek readers this week.

A warm summers night in Weston.Picture: Alan Harrison A warm summers night in Weston.Picture: Alan Harrison

Derek Hitchins took a colourful image of daisies he spotted in a garden in Weston's Walliscote Road.

He also sent in a bright snapshot of buildings around Knightstone Island.

Finally, he captured an image of calm waters surrounding Weston's Grand Pier.

Alan Harrison has taken a photo of the sun setting behind Bristol Channel.

iwitness24_4830935_Mini Scale Snail iwitness24_4830935_Mini Scale Snail

Nick Page Hayman captured a playful landscape of two snails side-by-side on a stretch of pavement.

Timmay Curtis took a striking snapshot of waves crashing against a walkway near Knighstone.

Finally, Robert Owen has sent in a photo of surfers catching waves at Weston Bay.

To upload your photos, which may appear in the paper, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk