iWitness24 readers take attractive pictures of Weston
PUBLISHED: 18:00 21 February 2019
People have captured beautiful images of Weston for iWitness24.
Elsie Poynton took a lovely picture of people enjoying a rare snow day, sledging down a hill in Ashcombe Park.
Terry Kelly took a captivating photo of Weston’s beach huts covered in a thin blanket of snow. He also took another on the town’s beach, which overlooks hills in the distance.
Henry Harrison took a picture of a ferry overlooking Weston’s Grand Pier and also of Birnbeck Pier, where a flood of lights can be seen from buildings in the photo’s background.
Nick Page Hayman also took an image of the town’s Grand Pier, and a winter’s sun is shining down on the beach below.
Derek Hitchins captured a picture on Weston’s beach during sunset which is focused on Stockholm Island.
To upload your own photos, which could appear in the Midweek or Weston Mercury, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk