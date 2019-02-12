iWitness24 readers take attractive pictures of Weston

Wonderful to see nature in the snow, and family coming together and laughing as they slid down the hills (c) copyright newzulu.com

People have captured beautiful images of Weston for iWitness24.

The fall of snow adds extra beauty. The fall of snow adds extra beauty.

Elsie Poynton took a lovely picture of people enjoying a rare snow day, sledging down a hill in Ashcombe Park.

Terry Kelly took a captivating photo of Weston’s beach huts covered in a thin blanket of snow. He also took another on the town’s beach, which overlooks hills in the distance.

Henry Harrison took a picture of a ferry overlooking Weston’s Grand Pier and also of Birnbeck Pier, where a flood of lights can be seen from buildings in the photo’s background.

Nick Page Hayman also took an image of the town’s Grand Pier, and a winter’s sun is shining down on the beach below.

Derek Hitchins captured a picture on Weston’s beach during sunset which is focused on Stockholm Island.

