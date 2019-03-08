Talented Midweek readers take beautiful Weston pictures
PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 September 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Stunning pictures of wildlife in Weston's beautiful countryside pop up in this week's iWitness 24/7 round-up.
Photographers have been making the most of the sunny weather by snapping stunning beachscapes.
Charlie Ross has been capturing photos of insects resting and feeding on plants around Weston.
He snapped pictures of a wasp on a purple thistle flower and a bee on a rose-coloured bottlebrush plant.
Julie Hitchens took a photo of a beautiful painted lady butterfly resting on a buddleia plant in her garden in Worle.
Terry Kelly has photographed some stunning sunsets over Weston beach this summer.
One picture shows a tranquil evening on the sands at sunset.
He also took an image of Weston's high tide lit up by a pink summer sky at Royal Sands.
For a chance to see your pictures appear in the Midweek, upload your photos online at weston.iwitness24.co.uk