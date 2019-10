Gallery

Wildlife and autumn landscapes feature in iWitness gallery

Stormy skies at Battery Point, in Portishead.Picture: Alan Harrison (c) copyright newzulu.com

Beautiful pictures of nature took over this week's iWitness round-up.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Is it too wet for a coffee?Picture: Timmay Curtis Is it too wet for a coffee?Picture: Timmay Curtis

Alan Harrison sent in a perfectly-timed photo of a seagull flying across Portishead Battery Point.

Sea waves came crashing down on benches near Weston Grand Pier in Timmay Curtis's submitted picture.

Sarah Doe took a great snapshot of autumn setting in on the Mendips, with stunning views of the sea in the background.

A family of swans glide across a lake at St George's in another of her submitted images.

Autumn has set-in on the Mendips.Picture: Sarah Doe Autumn has set-in on the Mendips.Picture: Sarah Doe

Finally, she sent in an image of a church on a clear day at Woodspring Priory in Kewstoke.

The sun's rays light-up Worlebury Observatory in James Morrissey's photo.

Warm summer colours stand-out in Mandy Rigley picture of a beautiful water garden in the area.

Swans take to the water at St Georges.Picture: Sarah Doe Swans take to the water at St Georges.Picture: Sarah Doe

Worlebury Observatory on a bright and sunny day.Picture: Sarah Doe Worlebury Observatory on a bright and sunny day.Picture: Sarah Doe

Beautiful water gardens in the summer.Picture: Many Rigley Beautiful water gardens in the summer.Picture: Many Rigley