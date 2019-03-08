Captivating photos of Weston scenery taken for iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 April 2019
Striking pictures of Weston’s scenery have been taken for iWitness24.
Derek Hitchins took a stunning photo of the town’s beach during a beautiful evening’s sunset.
He has also taken a picture of the Weston Sandsculpture Festival taking shape, which returns on Good Friday.
Terry Kelly took an eerie looking image while strolling around the town covered in mist.
Derek has captured an image of Grange Park filled with the fresh and vibrant colours of spring.
Terry’s snapshot features two horse riders galloping along Weston Beach.
He also sent in a picture of foggy hills featuring a harbour nestled in calm waters.
Nick Page Hayman took a photo of a climate change protest which took place in Weston High Street last Saturday.
Finally, Terry captured a picture of Weston’s beach with the glow of the evening’s sun.
