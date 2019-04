Captivating photos of Weston scenery taken for iWitness24

A beautiful evening's sunset at Weston Beach. Picture: Derek Hitchins (c) copyright newzulu.com

Striking pictures of Weston’s scenery have been taken for iWitness24.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Weston Sandsculpture Festival returns on Good Friday. Picture@ Derek Hitchins Weston Sandsculpture Festival returns on Good Friday. Picture@ Derek Hitchins

Derek Hitchins took a stunning photo of the town’s beach during a beautiful evening’s sunset.

He has also taken a picture of the Weston Sandsculpture Festival taking shape, which returns on Good Friday.

Terry Kelly took an eerie looking image while strolling around the town covered in mist.

Derek has captured an image of Grange Park filled with the fresh and vibrant colours of spring.

A picture from Terrys stroll around Weston on a misty day. Picture: Terry Kelly A picture from Terrys stroll around Weston on a misty day. Picture: Terry Kelly

Terry’s snapshot features two horse riders galloping along Weston Beach.

He also sent in a picture of foggy hills featuring a harbour nestled in calm waters.

Nick Page Hayman took a photo of a climate change protest which took place in Weston High Street last Saturday.

Finally, Terry captured a picture of Weston’s beach with the glow of the evening’s sun.

A beautifully sunlit Grange Park. Picture: Derek Hitchins A beautifully sunlit Grange Park. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Upload your photos at weston.iwitness24.co.uk

Riders galloping across Westons beach. Picture: Terry Kelly Riders galloping across Westons beach. Picture: Terry Kelly

A harbour nestled in calm waters. Picture: Terry Kelly A harbour nestled in calm waters. Picture: Terry Kelly

People striking for change in Westons High Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman People striking for change in Westons High Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman