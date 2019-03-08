Advanced search

Captivating photos of Weston scenery taken for iWitness24

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 April 2019

A beautiful evening's sunset at Weston Beach. Picture: Derek Hitchins

A beautiful evening's sunset at Weston Beach. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Striking pictures of Weston’s scenery have been taken for iWitness24.

Weston Sandsculpture Festival returns on Good Friday. Picture@ Derek HitchinsWeston Sandsculpture Festival returns on Good Friday. Picture@ Derek Hitchins

Derek Hitchins took a stunning photo of the town’s beach during a beautiful evening’s sunset.

He has also taken a picture of the Weston Sandsculpture Festival taking shape, which returns on Good Friday.

Terry Kelly took an eerie looking image while strolling around the town covered in mist.

Derek has captured an image of Grange Park filled with the fresh and vibrant colours of spring.

A picture from Terrys stroll around Weston on a misty day. Picture: Terry KellyA picture from Terrys stroll around Weston on a misty day. Picture: Terry Kelly

Terry’s snapshot features two horse riders galloping along Weston Beach.

He also sent in a picture of foggy hills featuring a harbour nestled in calm waters.

Nick Page Hayman took a photo of a climate change protest which took place in Weston High Street last Saturday.

Finally, Terry captured a picture of Weston’s beach with the glow of the evening’s sun.

A beautifully sunlit Grange Park. Picture: Derek HitchinsA beautifully sunlit Grange Park. Picture: Derek Hitchins

Riders galloping across Westons beach. Picture: Terry KellyRiders galloping across Westons beach. Picture: Terry Kelly

A harbour nestled in calm waters. Picture: Terry KellyA harbour nestled in calm waters. Picture: Terry Kelly

People striking for change in Westons High Street. Picture: Nick Page HaymanPeople striking for change in Westons High Street. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

A busy beach in Weston super mare.A busy beach in Weston super mare.

