PICTURES: Car show raises hundreds for Weston Police Cadets

PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 August 2019

American Mustang muscle car show raises money for Weston Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

American Mustang muscle car show raises money for Weston Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Impressive American muscle cars lined Weston Beach Lawns for a good cause on Sunday.

Ben Johnson with his 550 GT Mustang. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBen Johnson with his 550 GT Mustang. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A selection of classic Mustangs and old-style police cars rallied together in support of Weston Police Cadets.

The event raised hundreds for the group, and organiser Rana Graham said despite the heavy downpour of rain in the afternoon, the show did well.

Rana said: "The weather had a huge impact on the day, but we still managed to raise around £400 for the cadets.

"We had about 35 mustangs and five classic police cars attend the show, and people from all over the country and Europe made the journey to Weston.

Show organiser Rana Graham with her Mustang 2.3 ecoboost. Picture: MARK ATHERTONShow organiser Rana Graham with her Mustang 2.3 ecoboost. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"One Mustang owner even drove 150 miles to raise money for the cause.

"We made the best of it, and despite the weather, it was a good day."

Rana hopes to hold the car show over August bank holiday weekend next year.

American Mustang muscle car show raises money for Weston Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAmerican Mustang muscle car show raises money for Weston Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Greg Classon gets the top down despite the bad weather. Picture: MARK ATHERTONGreg Classon gets the top down despite the bad weather. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Alan Jones with his Mustang 2.3 ecoboost. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAlan Jones with his Mustang 2.3 ecoboost. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

An American-style stop-and-arrest at the American Mustang muscle car show. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAn American-style stop-and-arrest at the American Mustang muscle car show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

American Mustang muscle car show raises money for Weston Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTONAmerican Mustang muscle car show raises money for Weston Police Cadets. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

