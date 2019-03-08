PICTURES: Car show raises hundreds for Weston Police Cadets
PUBLISHED: 09:00 16 August 2019
Archant
Impressive American muscle cars lined Weston Beach Lawns for a good cause on Sunday.
A selection of classic Mustangs and old-style police cars rallied together in support of Weston Police Cadets.
The event raised hundreds for the group, and organiser Rana Graham said despite the heavy downpour of rain in the afternoon, the show did well.
Rana said: "The weather had a huge impact on the day, but we still managed to raise around £400 for the cadets.
"We had about 35 mustangs and five classic police cars attend the show, and people from all over the country and Europe made the journey to Weston.
"One Mustang owner even drove 150 miles to raise money for the cause.
"We made the best of it, and despite the weather, it was a good day."
Rana hopes to hold the car show over August bank holiday weekend next year.