Police hunt man over 'child abduction attempt'

PUBLISHED: 17:14 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 26 May 2019

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

Police have released a description of a man they believe tried to abduct a child near Weston-super-Mare this week.

The incident happened at the Summer Lane ponds, in Worle, on Thursday lunchtime.

A post on social media warned parents of the apparent danger, while police began to investigate the matter and stepped up patrols.

The Facebook message surfaced online on Thursday, stating a 'bloke snuck up behind them and tried to kidnap' the child.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "On Thursday, at about 1.10pm a man took hold of a toddler in the Summer Lane ponds area.

"The boy was with his mother at the time.

"The man is described as a white man of slim build, about 5ft 10ins tall, wearing blue jeans and a distinctive light blue hooded top with white patches, similar to a tie-dye effect.

"He is thought to have left and headed in the direction of the car park at the entrance to the ponds area near Summer Lane.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may be able to help us with our enquiries or who recognises the man.

"Officers have been patrolling the area to provide reassurance and receive any information on the incident in order to piece together what happened.

"If you are able to help, please contact us (on 101), quoting reference 5219114866."

Police on Friday asked people to contact them directly and not give them information through social media.

Woman living in 'disgusting' Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

'Toddler abduction attempt' reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Woman living in 'disgusting' Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

'Toddler abduction attempt' reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Police hunt man over 'child abduction attempt'

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

John Penrose reveals who he wants to see replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

John Penrose MP.

Weston pier launches quiet hour for people with sensory conditions

Weston mum Deborah Branovits and her autistic son Matthew, aged 11. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Abell asks Somerset to build on cup final win

Somerset lift the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy after the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's, London.

New car park planned at hotel despite plans being blocked twice

Cadbury House earned a bronze prize for large hotel of the year.
