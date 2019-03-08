Police hunt man over 'child abduction attempt'

Police have released a description of a man they believe tried to abduct a child near Weston-super-Mare this week.

The incident happened at the Summer Lane ponds, in Worle, on Thursday lunchtime.

A post on social media warned parents of the apparent danger, while police began to investigate the matter and stepped up patrols.

The Facebook message surfaced online on Thursday, stating a 'bloke snuck up behind them and tried to kidnap' the child.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "On Thursday, at about 1.10pm a man took hold of a toddler in the Summer Lane ponds area.

"The boy was with his mother at the time.

"The man is described as a white man of slim build, about 5ft 10ins tall, wearing blue jeans and a distinctive light blue hooded top with white patches, similar to a tie-dye effect.

"He is thought to have left and headed in the direction of the car park at the entrance to the ponds area near Summer Lane.

"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may be able to help us with our enquiries or who recognises the man.

"Officers have been patrolling the area to provide reassurance and receive any information on the incident in order to piece together what happened.

"If you are able to help, please contact us (on 101), quoting reference 5219114866."

Police on Friday asked people to contact them directly and not give them information through social media.