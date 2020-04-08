Organisers postpone Weston Pride

Midway through the Weston Pride Parade in 2019.Picture: Nick Page Hayman (c) copyright newzulu.com

Weston Pride has postponed its celebrations which were due to take place in July.

Weston Pride at Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Weston Pride at Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

This comes after the Government announced a nationwide lockdown in an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus in March.

Weston Pride directors said: “With the current uncertainty over coronavirus and events it maybe possible we can host our event in 2020, and we will keep our community updated as more information follows in the coming weeks.

“Due to the pandemic having an impact on the Pride movement worldwide, we as a team have been working closely with the UK Pride Organisers Network and Northern Pride to postpone UK Pride for Weston until 2022, allowing Northern Pride to host in 2021.

“Although we acknowledge there will be an array of disappointment, we feel the community will prosper with additional timescale and support.”