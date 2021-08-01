Advanced search

Weston Pride launches online extravaganza this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:19 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 15 July 2020

Weston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston Pride will launch its online extravaganza this weekend.

Weston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The family-friendly event will host six hours of entertainment on Saturday, welcoming appearances from Jordan Gray, Amrick Channa, Hayley Russell, Natasha Green and many more.

Organisers hope hosting Pride online will support the economic recovery of Weston businesses, support people’s mental health and enhance community spirit.

They also want to promote equality and diversity, community engagement and cohesion, reduce isolation, combat discrimination, as well as fundraise for WSM Pride CIC.

The Weston Pride parade will return on July 31-August 1, 2021.

Weston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTONWeston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

To join the event, click here.

To donate to Weston Pride, log on to www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=5EJ2Y6CW7QHRY



















If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Outdoor dining could be launched in Weston town centre by end of month

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Most Read

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Outdoor dining could be launched in Weston town centre by end of month

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Pride launches online extravaganza this weekend

Weston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Independent traders join forces to open permanent store in Sovereign Centre

The Weston Collective has opened in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Jane Main

Charity offers financial support grants for residents

Yatton United Charities is offering grants to those in Cleeve, Claverham and Yatton in financial need.

Outdoor dining could be launched in Weston town centre by end of month

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Process of acquiring Birnbeck Pier begins

Birnbeck Pier. Picture: MARK ATHERTON