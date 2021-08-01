Weston Pride launches online extravaganza this weekend

Weston Pride parade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston Pride will launch its online extravaganza this weekend.

The family-friendly event will host six hours of entertainment on Saturday, welcoming appearances from Jordan Gray, Amrick Channa, Hayley Russell, Natasha Green and many more.

Organisers hope hosting Pride online will support the economic recovery of Weston businesses, support people’s mental health and enhance community spirit.

They also want to promote equality and diversity, community engagement and cohesion, reduce isolation, combat discrimination, as well as fundraise for WSM Pride CIC.

The Weston Pride parade will return on July 31-August 1, 2021.

