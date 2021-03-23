Peaceful protest in Weston against proposed policing bill

Published: 6:40 AM March 23, 2021

A number of North Somerset campaign groups, activist groups and political parties came together last week to protest against the proposed Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Members of Black Lives Matter WSM, Extinction Rebellion WSM, the Green Party and the Labour Party stood side by side on March 16 to demonstrate their solidarity against the Conservative Bill, which was introduced to Parliament by Home Secretary Priti Patel on March 9.

One of the main concerns is that part of the bill criminalises protesting. It stipulates that any action that is likely to cause 'unease', 'inconvenience' or 'serious annoyance' can be deemed illegal, and that protesters could face up to 10 years in prison for an offence.

The proposed legislation will theoretically make any protest that the Home Secretary deems to be a ‘serious annoyance to the public’ illegal, and the police can then arrest anyone taking part just for being there, and fine organisers.

Also included in the legislation is a specific offence of causing damage to monuments, which will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Nneka Opene from Black Lives Matter WSM said: “This new expedited bill to enhance the power of the police only serves to further silence those speaking out and taking action against systemic oppression. This affects all of us, in particular the working class, ethnic minorities, homeless and other marginalised groups”

Shelley Bowers from Extinction Rebellion WSM added: “This bill is an attempted assault by the Government on all of our human rights. I felt that it was my duty to use my human right to protest against this legislation in order to try and protect that very right to be able to protest."

Protesters gathered outside Weston MP John Penrose's town centre base, the Weston Conservative Party Club.

Mr Penrose said: "The question for Extinction Rebellion and the Labour Party is why they want to stop some really important changes that matter hugely to everybody else in and around Weston.

"For example, the bill gives our local police long-needed powers to deal with the illegal traveller encampments which we get every summer in local parks or the seafront.

"It increases sentences for people who attack emergency workers like ambulance crews or firefighters. It stops sexual predators in positions of trust like sports coaches from exploiting young girls and boys.

“Why on earth do Extinction Rebellion and the Labour Party want to stop these things? Everyone agrees we need to preserve the right for peaceful, democratic debate and protests, but they’re so intent on organising political demonstrations with roadblocks that bring towns and cities to a halt that they’ve forgotten the rest of us have families we want to keep safe, and communities which need essential services to work properly.

"I’m happy to work with them to make sure their right to protest is maintained, but they’ve got to realise in return that this bill fixes some really important problems that local people have been asking for, for ages.”