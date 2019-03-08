Extinction Rebellion protestors from Weston to appear in court

Extinction Rebellion protesting on Bristol Bridge, in Broad Weir Road, Bristol. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Two Weston climate change protestors will appear in court today (Friday).

John James Boxshall, aged 51 of Lower Church Road, and Melanie Phelps, aged 55 of Beach Road in Kewstoke, will both appear at Bristol Magistrates' Courts after being charged with wilfully obstructing a public highway at the Extinction Rebellion protests in Bristol this week.

They are among the 16 people arrested in connection with a protest which was held in Bristol city centre on Wednesday which impacted traffic on the M32.

They were all released on bail with conditions not to enter the city centre unless to attend court.

The protests have been held all week in Bristol with people calling on the Government to do more to combat climate change.

In North Somerset, people have been urging Bristol Airport to drop its plans to expand its airport.