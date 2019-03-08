Advanced search

Extinction Rebellion protestors from Weston to appear in court

PUBLISHED: 07:49 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 19 July 2019

Extinction Rebellion protesting on Bristol Bridge, in Broad Weir Road, Bristol. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Extinction Rebellion protesting on Bristol Bridge, in Broad Weir Road, Bristol. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Two Weston climate change protestors will appear in court today (Friday).

John James Boxshall, aged 51 of Lower Church Road, and Melanie Phelps, aged 55 of Beach Road in Kewstoke, will both appear at Bristol Magistrates' Courts after being charged with wilfully obstructing a public highway at the Extinction Rebellion protests in Bristol this week.

They are among the 16 people arrested in connection with a protest which was held in Bristol city centre on Wednesday which impacted traffic on the M32.

They were all released on bail with conditions not to enter the city centre unless to attend court.

The protests have been held all week in Bristol with people calling on the Government to do more to combat climate change.

In North Somerset, people have been urging Bristol Airport to drop its plans to expand its airport.

Most Read

Weston seafront café staff assaulted by gang in ‘vicious attack’

The assault took plaace outside Weston Beach Café. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Man arrested after 14 reports of sexual ‘indecency’ offences

Police have arrested a man in his 20s. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In The Dock

She appeared at North Somerset Courthouse.

No new pool plans for Weston leaves readers unimpressed

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub

Road closed after man’s body found in vehicle

A mans body has been found in a vehicle in Claverham today (Friday).Picture: Tom Wright

