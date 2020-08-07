Advanced search

Weston-super-Mare Range raises more than £500 for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 August 2020

Weston-super-Mare Range raises more than £500 for the NHS. Picture: The Range

The Range in Weston has raised more than £500 for the NHS.

Staff from 175 stores in the UK have raised more than £51million for the health service. The Range in Weston raised more than £566.

In line with government guidelines, the store has social distancing markers to help people stay at least two metres apart, sanitising stations at the entrance of the store and the option to pay with contactless card payment where possible.

Chris Dawson, owner and founder of The Range, said: “I think our customers will be proud to learn that the company has raised a collective £51,479.56 to help our valued and loved National Health Service.

“I am extremely proud of the effort store staff have put in to achieve this, as well as keeping our social distancing measures in place.”

