Weston rated one of the most welcoming destinations for holidaymakers

Weston seafront Archant

Weston-super-Mare has been rated as one of the UK’s top ten most welcoming destinations by travellers.

The seaside town was ranked eighth by users of the Booking.com website – finishing above Inverness and Portree.

Stirling, Stornaway and Weymouth make up the top three, followed by Perth, Blackpool, Paignton and Harrogate.

Booking.com awarded its accommodation partners which consistently deliver great guest experiences.

More than 750,000 properties across 219 countries and territories were honoured – with the UK coming in seventh for the number of properties awarded.

The bed and breakfast was crowned as the UK’s most welcoming property type, with the guest house coming second.

Vermeulen, from Booking.com’s said: “With these awards, we celebrate and thank all of the amazing accommodation providers who create special travel experiences for our customers on a daily basis.”