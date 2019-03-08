Remembrance Sunday to be marked with park service in Weston

Weston Remembrance Day Parade and service in Grove Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston-super-Mare will again fall silent this weekend to remember those who have served the country through our Armed Forces.

Grove Park will be packed with thousands of people for Remembrance Sunday.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Squadran Leader Garry Hawkes, who is instrumental in organising the event, said: "While there is no need to expound upon the atrocities of war to make people understand the significance of the day.

"It is important to remember the great cost in human life that occurs as a result of warfare.

"No matter how you feel about the role the Armed Forces play in the world, you can't help but have pride for the sacrifices made by the members of our military forces in their effort to preserve the freedoms that we all enjoy.

"You can best honour them by using this day to recognise both the honour and courage of all those involved in the course of performing their duties at home or in foreign fields.

"Remembrance Sunday provides a way to recognise the consequences of war and give everyone a reason to work towards a more peaceful world."

A parade of cadets, military personnel - past and present - scouts and guides will set off from the High Street on Sunday at 10.25am, accompanied by a band.

A service, featuring hymns, wreath laying and the national anthem will follow.

A two-minute silence will be observed at 11am.

People attending the service at Grove Park are asked to print off an order of service if possible, to ensure there are enough copies for everyone.

A field of remembrance will be set up to the right of the war memorial, where people are allowed to leave tributes to the fallen. However, organisers ask that this is not done during the service.

The service will be screened and available to watch on YouTube.

Mr Hawkes said Weston's Royal British Legion branch helps fund the screen and any donation towards the outlay would be 'gratefully received'.

An Armistice Day parade and commemoration will take place in High Street from 10.30am on Monday.

Roads will be closed on Sunday morning for Remembrance events in Banwell, Hutton and Yatton, and a parade in Wrington will start at 2.50pm in Broad Street.