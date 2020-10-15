Advanced search

Residents install gates in lanes behind homes to deter antisocial behaviour

PUBLISHED: 13:00 16 October 2020

Weston residents have installed gates in lanes behind their homes to deter anti-social behaviour. Picture: Amanda Woods

Weston residents have installed gates in lanes behind their homes to deter anti-social behaviour. Picture: Amanda Woods

Amanda Woods

Weston residents have clubbed together to buy gates to keep out antisocial behaviour taking place in lanes behind their homes.

Weston residents have installed gates in lanes behind their homes to deter anti-social behaviour. Picture: Amanda WoodsWeston residents have installed gates in lanes behind their homes to deter anti-social behaviour. Picture: Amanda Woods

The gates were installed to prevent access for fly-tipping, drug-dealing and dog walkers who allowed pets to foul in the lanes without picking up after them this month.

The purchase and installation of the gates was organised by Amanda Woods, and several members of the community living at 1-13 Bournville Road, Amberey Road and Kensington Road were involved in the project.

The initiative was prompted by Sue and Phil Wilson who arranged the community clean up session in the lanes earlier this year.

A Neighbourhood Watch scheme has also been set up covering these roads as a result of the project.

Amanda said: “It’s good to see people coming together to rediscover the joys of living in a friendly, helpful community in these difficult times and more ideas are being put forward to make things even better.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Funding boost worth £7,000 to support community groups during crisis

Weston Hospicecare.

Shop Local campaign launching next week

The Mercury is launching its Shop Local campaign next week. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Homes England seeking developer to deliver Weston town centre housing plan

Images of the proposed redevelopment of Locking Road and Sunnyside Road car parks have been revealed. Picture: North Somerset Council

Residents install gates in lanes behind homes to deter antisocial behaviour

Weston residents have installed gates in lanes behind their homes to deter anti-social behaviour. Picture: Amanda Woods

Wedmore golfers enjoy major competitions

Martin Peakman celebrated his Seniors' Captain Day at Wedmore Golf Club