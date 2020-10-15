Residents install gates in lanes behind homes to deter antisocial behaviour

Weston residents have installed gates in lanes behind their homes to deter anti-social behaviour. Picture: Amanda Woods Amanda Woods

Weston residents have clubbed together to buy gates to keep out antisocial behaviour taking place in lanes behind their homes.

The gates were installed to prevent access for fly-tipping, drug-dealing and dog walkers who allowed pets to foul in the lanes without picking up after them this month.

The purchase and installation of the gates was organised by Amanda Woods, and several members of the community living at 1-13 Bournville Road, Amberey Road and Kensington Road were involved in the project.

The initiative was prompted by Sue and Phil Wilson who arranged the community clean up session in the lanes earlier this year.

A Neighbourhood Watch scheme has also been set up covering these roads as a result of the project.

Amanda said: “It’s good to see people coming together to rediscover the joys of living in a friendly, helpful community in these difficult times and more ideas are being put forward to make things even better.”