More than £1,000 raised for Weston RNLI at Burns Night celebration

Burns Night celebration for Weston RNLI be at the Commodore Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Tartan was in abundance at the RNLI’s Burns Night celebrations on Saturday.

Lifeboat crew, their families and supporters were out in full force to celebrate the Scottish holiday, which marks the birthday of famous poet Robert Burns, at the Commodore Hotel in Kewstoke.

The event marked one of the first major events in the charity’s calendar to fundraise for its on-going, life-saving efforts to keep Weston Bay and its residents safe.

Haggis was consumed and guests were welcomed to the sound of bagpipes at the well-attended event.

In previous years, the event has raised hundreds of pounds for the RNLI and this year was no different with £1,600 being raised.

An RNLI spokesman said: “It was great fun and everyone enjoyed themselves and we surpassed last year’s fundraising amount.”

The money will go towards the creation of a new lifeboat station which is hoped to be at The Cove Restaurant.