RNLI to hold Burns Night fundraiser

Weston RNLI's Burn's Night celebrations at the Commodore Hotel, Kewstoke. Archant

Bagpipes will give party-goers a warm Scottish welcome at the RNLI’s annual Burns Night celebration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tartan dress will be worn and haggis will be served as part of the evening as people sit down to enjoy a three-course meal to raise money for Weston’s RNLI.

Tickets are still on sale to enjoy the traditional celebration at Weston’s Commodore Hotel, in Beach Road, next week on January 26.

The party, which will start at 6pm, is a black-tie event and guests will be entertained by the Lipinski Brothers.

Burns Night celebrates the life and poetry of the poet Robert Burns, the author of many Scots poems.

They are traditionally held on or near his birthday on January 25.

Money raised will go to the RNLI, which is collecting money to build a new lifeboat station near Marine Lake, to replace its temporary base.

Tickets, priced £27.50, are available to buy from Mo Tyson on 01934 513245.