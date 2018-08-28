Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

RNLI to hold Burns Night fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 January 2019

Weston RNLI's Burn's Night celebrations at the Commodore Hotel, Kewstoke.

Weston RNLI's Burn's Night celebrations at the Commodore Hotel, Kewstoke.

Archant

Bagpipes will give party-goers a warm Scottish welcome at the RNLI’s annual Burns Night celebration.

Tartan dress will be worn and haggis will be served as part of the evening as people sit down to enjoy a three-course meal to raise money for Weston’s RNLI.

Tickets are still on sale to enjoy the traditional celebration at Weston’s Commodore Hotel, in Beach Road, next week on January 26.

The party, which will start at 6pm, is a black-tie event and guests will be entertained by the Lipinski Brothers.

Burns Night celebrates the life and poetry of the poet Robert Burns, the author of many Scots poems.

They are traditionally held on or near his birthday on January 25.

Money raised will go to the RNLI, which is collecting money to build a new lifeboat station near Marine Lake, to replace its temporary base.

Tickets, priced £27.50, are available to buy from Mo Tyson on 01934 513245.

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

Cllr Leonard Purnell. Picture: Weston Town Council

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

Natalie Davis was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston Conservative councillor defects to Labour Party

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman sentenced to more than two years in prison for running Butterfly’s brothel in Weston-super-Mare

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston police boss hails tech improvements

Town Centre Police Sergeant Lee Kerslake.

NHS leaders reveal plans for prioritising community healthcare

Senior Male Working With Physiotherapist. Picture: HighwayStarz

Man rescued from fire in Congresbury

A man was rescued from a fire at a flat in Millennium Mews.

Villagers encouraged to have their say on future of Congresbury

Villagers are being encouraged to have their say on the future of the village.

RNLI to hold Burns Night fundraiser

Weston RNLI's Burn's Night celebrations at the Commodore Hotel, Kewstoke.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists