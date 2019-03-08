new

RNLI crewman hopes to have 'the best chippy in town' after opening business

Kevin Phelps outside the newly opened The Jolly Roger. Eleanor Young

A RNLI crewman has realised his dream to start up his own business in Weston.

Kevin Phelps, aged 46, has opened Phelpsy's The Jolly Roger, in Birnbeck Road, after taking over Nelson's Fish And Grill.

The RNLI crewman told the Mercury it had 'been his dream for years' to run his own business and is 'ecstatic' to have opened the first half of his business with his son, Josh, daughter, Beth, and his whole family.

Kevin - known to his lifeboat crew as Phelpsy - has so far opened one half of the business as a fish and chip takeaway and hopes to open a café and bar in the other half in the coming months.

He said: "I have always wanted my own business but I have never been able to afford it or it hasn't been the right time.

"In the next three or four months I want to open the café and bar area which has a beautiful view which is my selling point."

Since buying the building in May, Kevin has had to overcome leaking roofs, broken fridge and freezers and has had to deep clean the kitchen and vents.

The former infantry army man has worked in security, on the doors of Weston clubs for 10 years and Travelbillity for taking disabled children to school.

He works for Openreach part-time while setting up his business but says he is 'itching' to become his own boss.

He said: "I want this to be one of the best fish and chip shops. I want the other side to be a café/bar serving the food from this side.

"There will be alcohol, cakes, coffee and tea but generally it will be the food you can order from the takeaway but you can sit in and take in the view.

"We have been inundated with brilliant reviews so far on Facebook but I am still learning."

The crewman is still going to volunteer with the RNLI and wants to share his love for it on the walls of the dining area.

He added: "We are trying to keep it in the family with support from my daughter and sister and, when I know we can afford more staff, we will try and get another quality frier to come and work here.

"My son, who is 26, will manage here and train up the new recruits and bring his experience from his time at other fish shops.

"He is putting his heart and soul into this place and it means everything to me to do this with my kids and my family."