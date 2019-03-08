Gallery

IN PICTURES: Weston RNLI pull lifeboat down promenade

RNLI Lifeboat pull from Anchor Head along the promenade. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

People lined Weston's promenade with loose change in hand to raise money for the RNLI.

The Weston crew paraded their newly-named D Class lifeboat, Adrian Beaumont, down the promenade for the RNLI's annual Lifeboat Pull on bank holiday Monday.

With their collection buckets in hand, the life-saving volunteers kitted up and walked from the former Cove Restaurant site, past the Grand Pier to the Tropicana and back again.

It was towed by its BV vehicle and joined by the RNLI's L200 support vehicle.

Weston Coastguard also joined in on the seafront event, showcasing its brand new L200 truck.

Last year, the pull raised more than £900, but this year's total is not yet known. But the crew did receive an additional donation of £1,300 from the Cruise To The Prom event, where VW camper vans lined the Beach Lawns.

