IN PICTURES: Weston RNLI raise thousands at open day

Weston RNLI open day displays by Weston and Barry Lifeboat crews. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people visited Weston RNLI's new base for its open day.

Tea and cakes were served at the former Cove Restaurant site, by Marine Lake, which is hoped to become the crew's new permanent station after more than five years in two shipping containers by Knightstone Island.

The event raised more than £4,000 for the life-saving charity.

The sun shone on Sunday which saw the Weston crews take to the bay in the D-class lifeboat and the Atlantic for some team displays.

A lifeboat from Burnham and Barry Dock, in Wales, also made the trip over but the Milford Haven Helicopter which was due to attend was called away.

People tucked into a barbecue, threw sponges at police cadets and watched some of the Weston crew's rescues over the past year on a big screen.

Funds raised from the event went towards the lifeboat station appeal.

