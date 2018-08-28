Weston-super-Mare roadworks begin in the New Year

Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare credit: Google Google

Two roads will be closed and traffic diverted in Weston town centre just after the New Year.

North Somerset Council has announced a £130,000 scheme to resurface Walliscote Road, and another £85,000 scheme to improve the pavement and resurface Birnbeck Road, will begin on January 7.

Walliscote Road will be closed from Clevedon Road to Clarence Road South over five days, and traffic will be diverted along Beach Road (A370).

Access for homeowners will be maintained during the works, where possible, and a traffic marshal will be on site to help those affected.

Buses will also be diverted for the duration of the works. The number five service will run along Ellenborough Park South and Beach Road in both directions and the number seven will divert along Ellenborough Road South, Beach Road and Quantock Road in both directions.

Services will not stop at the Clarence Park end of Walliscote Road, Severn Road, Severn Avenue, or Plumley Court on Quantock Road.

Birnbeck Road will also be closed from 8am-6pm, for two weeks while resurfacing works and ‘improvements’ to the pavement take place.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained during the works and traffic marshals will be available to help with access arrangements.

Traffic will be diverted every day while the works are taking place.

During the resurfacing works, on-street parking will be unavailable.

Councillor Elfan Ap Rees, North Somerset Council’s executive member with responsibility for roads said this was an important scheme that would significantly improve Birnbeck and Walliscote Road.

He added: “We appreciate that the scheme will cause some disruption but the long term gain will outweigh the short-term pain.

“Investment in repairs continues to be high on our agenda and we remain committed to maintaining and improving roads across North Somerset.

“We would urge people to be patient while these essential works are carried out and avoid the area where possible.”

This is the latest scheme the council has carried out, after partially shutting off the A370 in Congresbury at the beginning of the week.

For more information, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks