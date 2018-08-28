Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New houses for Weston-super-Mare to be discussed tonight

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 January 2019

Archant

Plans to build more than 50 homes in Weston have been given the green light by North Somerset Council.

The designs for the three and four bed homes will be on display at a public meeting today (Thursday).

Lovell has gained permission to develop Keepers Gate in Wentwood Road on the Oldmixon estate.

It plans to break ground on the development this month.

A spokesman said: “We are keen to keep our local residents, informed at all stages during this development and would therefore like to invite everyone along to our community information event.”

People will be able to talk to the developers, ask questions and look at the plans from 4-6.30pm at Bleadon’s youth club, in Coronation Road.

Hundreds of homes have already been earmarked for Weston in Locking Road car park and opposite Dolphin Square.

The plans can also be viewed online by logging on to www.lovell.co.uk

Most Read

Suspect flees after man ‘stabbed’ outside Weston College

Police are investigating an incident outside Weston College in Weston-super-Mare.

Plans for Weston shop to close six months after it opened

Somerset Re-Loved Furniture owner, Ziggy Vincent, said she loves running a shop.

GP surgery told it must improve after nurse taken on without DBS check

Graham Road Surgery, in Graham Road, Weston, has received a 'requires improvement' CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Robbers threaten shop worker with knife

CCTV footage from the raid has been released by police. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Singing superstar Sir Rod Stewart visits Potters Bar Football Club

Rod Stewart at Potters Bar Town Football Club with a club volunteer. Picture: Supplied

Gosling campaigners quiz GLL managers at public meeting

A large crowd turned out to talk to GLL managers at a public meeting at Gosling Sports Park. Picture: Melissa Davey

Hatfield man guilty of making indecent images of children

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Hornets 33 Thornbury 12

Hornets vs Thornbury. Try by Joe Gadd

Win tickets to Mary Queen Of Scots

Margot Robbie stars as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots. Picture: Parisa Tag

McGregor desperate to find new centre-half – but time is fast running out

Weston AFC vs Billericay Town.

Police appeal for dash cam footage after driver crashes into bus stop

A silver BMW crashed into a bus stop which has been destroyed. Picture: Hollie Marie

Increasing hospital admissions for overdoses in North Somerset

Drug overdoses have risen by almost 50 per cent in the last three years. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists