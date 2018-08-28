New houses for Weston-super-Mare to be discussed tonight

Plans to build more than 50 homes in Weston have been given the green light by North Somerset Council.

The designs for the three and four bed homes will be on display at a public meeting today (Thursday).

Lovell has gained permission to develop Keepers Gate in Wentwood Road on the Oldmixon estate.

It plans to break ground on the development this month.

A spokesman said: “We are keen to keep our local residents, informed at all stages during this development and would therefore like to invite everyone along to our community information event.”

People will be able to talk to the developers, ask questions and look at the plans from 4-6.30pm at Bleadon’s youth club, in Coronation Road.

Hundreds of homes have already been earmarked for Weston in Locking Road car park and opposite Dolphin Square.

The plans can also be viewed online by logging on to www.lovell.co.uk