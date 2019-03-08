Popular dog show returns to Weston this weekend

Susan Bushnell with Ruby, who was awarded the prize for Healthest Bitch. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A popular dog show is set to return to Weston's Beach Lawns this weekend.

The annual event routinely sees dozens of dogs and owners compete each year, and awards for best puppy and happiest rescue dog will be up for grabs.

Show classes on Sunday will also include healthiest and most obedient dog, plus best young handler and judge's choice.

Pugs, Newfoundlands and Labradors are known to compete for accolades and the show is run by the RSPCA's North Somerset branch in Brent Knoll.

The event has raised thousands for the charity, which works to prevent cruelty to animals.

The RSPCA rescued more than 102,000 animals last year and the Brent Knoll animal centre works to care for up to 44 cats and 63 dogs.

Entries for the dog show will start at 11am and the event will run until 4pm.

For more information, visit www.rspca.org.uk/local/north-somerset-branch