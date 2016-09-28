Advanced search

BME Network hosts its annual general meeting

PUBLISHED: 13:00 08 December 2019

BME network trustees at their AGM. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

BME network trustees at their AGM. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset's Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Network enjoyed a night of music and dance at its annual meeting.

Members of the public were invited to attend the event, which took place at Victoria Church Hall, in Station Road.

They were joined by Sergio Zecca, John Penrose, the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Somerset John Laycock, the High Sheriff of Somerset Johnnie Halliday, former High Sheriff of Somerset Denis Burn and deputy town mayor of Weston Councillor James Clayton.

Attendees enjoyed a range of multicultural entertainment including a West African Drum recital, a dance workshop and a flamenco dance by Malcolm Cuthbertson and Sevillanas.

A spokesperson from the network, which is based in Weston, said: "With the help and commitment of our volunteers and supporters, the BME Network has completed another year with many activities.

"Thank you all for your work."

For more information, visit www.ns-bmenetwork.org

