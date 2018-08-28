Advanced search

IN PICTURES: Weston’s first eat:Vegan festival is a success

PUBLISHED: 18:30 28 January 2019

eat:Vegan at Weston. Matt West from Riverford Organics. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Matt West from Riverford Organics. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thousands of people ventured to Weston’s town centre on Saturday to sample delicious vegan dishes.

eat:Vegan at Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The team behind eat:Weston celebrated their first vegan food festival as more than 6,000 people visited the Winter Gardens Pavilion.

More than 60 producers, both newcomers and eat:Festival regulars, offered up their very best dishes.

The organisers also teamed up with Thatchers and The Wine Shop, in Winscombe, to offer a mini wine and tasting festival at Lasseter’s.

Co-organiser Bev Milner Simonds said: “We have always billed this festival as ‘an awesome food and drink festival which happened to be vegan’ and we think we delivered on that.

eat:Vegan at Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“By not having lobby groups or charities it meant those who wanted to know more about a plant-based diet can ask questions without being judged or scared off.”

eat:Vegan at Weston. Kate Hudnott with her fruit spirit drinks. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Kate Hudnott with her fruit spirit drinks. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Fran and Tom Beer with their Vegan Food Wraps. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Fran and Tom Beer with their Vegan Food Wraps. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Ginger Beard's Preserves, Harry Calvert. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Ginger Beard's Preserves, Harry Calvert. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Stephen Hall the Incredible Brewing Company. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Stephen Hall the Incredible Brewing Company. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Pinnacle Icing Jenny and Geoff Pin. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Pinnacle Icing Jenny and Geoff Pin. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Ben Ford and his Parva Spices. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Ben Ford and his Parva Spices. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Rob Solani from the Garlic Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Rob Solani from the Garlic Farm. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Alexandra Geldenhuys from New Dawn Traders. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Alexandra Geldenhuys from New Dawn Traders. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Maria with her Sorai sauces. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Maria with her Sorai sauces. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Mark, Kate and Archie Kidner - Fruit Corner Ltd. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Mark, Kate and Archie Kidner - Fruit Corner Ltd. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Dark Moon Chocolate Dan Morley. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Dark Moon Chocolate Dan Morley. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Joe Heley from Exmoor Cider. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Joe Heley from Exmoor Cider. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

eat:Vegan at Weston. Chrissie Godfrey of Delicious in Tauntongiving some coking tips to Kevin Galli and Alyse Heikkinen. Picture: MARK ATHERTONeat:Vegan at Weston. Chrissie Godfrey of Delicious in Tauntongiving some coking tips to Kevin Galli and Alyse Heikkinen. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

