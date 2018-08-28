Pier donates free annual passes to Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare staff and volunteers have been given annual memberships to the Grand Pier. Archant

Christmas has come early for staff and volunteers at a Weston charity thanks to a gift from the resort’s Grand Pier.

The pier is providing free annual memberships to 159 members of staff at Weston Hospicecare and 642 of its volunteers.

The Grand Pier is a long-time supporter of the charity and its owners wanted to give something back to those who work for the organisation.

Michelle Michael, co-owner of the Grand Pier has been a Weston Hospicecare trustee since 2010.

She said: “Weston Hospicecare is all about maximising the quality of life for the people it supports and their families, making their moments together as special as they can be.

“We thought it would be nice to give something back to the staff and volunteers, who bring support and comfort to so many others, and it gives me great pleasure to be able to give the whole hospicecare team free annual memberships to the pier.”