Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier holds recruitment drive

PUBLISHED: 13:00 25 March 2019

Westons Grand Pier is holding a recruitment drive. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Weston's Grand Pier

Weston’s Grand Pier is holding a two-day recruitment from today (Monday) for people who wish to work there during the summer holidays.

The seaside venue is offering 20 full-time positions to the right candidates and roles vary from retail, arcade, cooking and catering jobs.

General manager Tim Moyle said: “Every year we recruit a number of staff to help out during our busiest periods.

“Our intention would be for people to become multi-skilled and experienced in many different aspects of the pier’s operations and across our various departments.”

The event will take place from 2-6pm today and tomorrow (Tuesday).

For more information, visit: www.grandpier.co.uk

