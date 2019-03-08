Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Save Harrisen from elimination on The Voice

PUBLISHED: 18:30 22 March 2019

Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV

Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV

Archant

Weston’s Harrisen Larner-Main bowed out of ITV’s singing competition The Voice on Saturday – but the performer is now relying on the British public to keep his dream of winning alive.

Harrisen Larner-Main needs your help to stay in The Voice. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITVHarrisen Larner-Main needs your help to stay in The Voice. Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV

The 25-year-old was not selected to advance beyond the knockout stage of the competition by his coach Olly Murs, despite earning a standing ovation for his rendition of New Radicals’ hit You Get What You Give.

Rival Jimmy Balito’s emotional effort in the wake of his father’s death saw Murs choose him for a place in the live semi-finals.

It is not all over for Harrisen, though, with one eliminated act set to receive a lifeline and a place in the next round.

A two-hour public vote on The Voice mobile phone app will open on Saturday at 9.30pm after the next episode of the show airs on ITV.

The winner of the poll will be reinstated in the competition.

Download The Voice app from your app store.

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

‘Unbelievable’ – Weston diner’s daily takings stolen with woman’s bag from behind bar

Lucys bag was taken from Weston-super-Mares Browns Stateside Diner on March 12. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Save Harrisen from elimination on The Voice

Picture: Rachel Joseph/ITV

No trains to run between Weston and Bristol this weekend

Weston Railway Station.

WIN: Tickets to see The Ladyboys Of Bangkok at Weston’s Playhouse

The Ladyboys Of Bangkok will be performed at the Playhouse in May. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Thousands sign Revoke Article 50 petition in North Somerset

Campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire (Inserts of John Penrose, Dr Liam Fox and PM Theresa May. Pictures: Eleanor Young/Victoria Jones)

Tasty cakes and beautiful flowers judged at Yatton Spring Show

Cora Smart with her prize winning garden on a plate at Yatton Spring Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists