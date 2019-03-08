Save Harrisen from elimination on The Voice

Weston’s Harrisen Larner-Main bowed out of ITV’s singing competition The Voice on Saturday – but the performer is now relying on the British public to keep his dream of winning alive.

The 25-year-old was not selected to advance beyond the knockout stage of the competition by his coach Olly Murs, despite earning a standing ovation for his rendition of New Radicals’ hit You Get What You Give.

Rival Jimmy Balito’s emotional effort in the wake of his father’s death saw Murs choose him for a place in the live semi-finals.

It is not all over for Harrisen, though, with one eliminated act set to receive a lifeline and a place in the next round.

A two-hour public vote on The Voice mobile phone app will open on Saturday at 9.30pm after the next episode of the show airs on ITV.

The winner of the poll will be reinstated in the competition.

